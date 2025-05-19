Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 19

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Tinubu reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to unity, global peace at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to fostering unity and peace across religious, racial, and continental lines, describing it as essential to global progress and humanity’s collective well-being.Read more

2. China gains Nigerian govt approval to launch electric vehicle plants, deepen mining ties

China has received the green light from the Nigerian government to begin establishing electric vehicle (EV) factories in Nigeria, a move expected to significantly deepen bilateral ties and support the country’s push for industrialization and clean energy.Read more

3. SERAP urges new NNPC CEO, Ojulari, to invite EFCC, ICPC to probe missing N500bn

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Mr Bayo Bashir Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited “to account for and explain the whereabouts of the missing N500 billion, which the NNPCL failed to remit to the Federation Account, between October 2024 and December 2024, as revealed by the World Bank.”Read more

4. NiMet forecasts nationwide thunderstorms, cloudy weather from Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has forecasted a mix of thunderstorms, sunny and cloudy weather conditions across various parts of the country from Sunday to Tuesday.Read more

5. Kwankwaso denies reports of planned defection to APC

Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has denied rumours that he has finalized plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), or making comments endorsing any political realignment in the country.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 18

6. RACE TO CAPTURE MOST WANTED: Does CDS Musa have what it takes to end banditry in Nigeria?

On Thursday, May 15, 2025, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, made another of his oft-repeated promise that it is just a matter of time before insecurity that has been ravaging the country is stamped out.Read more

7. Nigerian govt targets 2m barrels of oil per day with exploration of Kolmani Oil Basin

The Minister for State for Petroleum (Oil and Gas), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has disclosed that the Federal Government is targeting two million barrels of crude oil per day, the more reason it is intensifying oil and gas exploration across the country.Read more

8. Fresh Violence in Benue: 15 traders killed in Agatu attack, communities mourn

Fifteen traders have been reportedly killed in a fresh wave of violence in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, as armed attackers ambushed residents returning from a local market.Read more

9. Army crackdown on oil theft intensifies, arrests 38 suspects, destroys 28 illegal refineries across Niger Delta

In a sweeping operation against crude oil theft and illegal refining activities, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division have arrested 38 suspects and dismantled 28 illegal refineries across the Niger Delta.Read more

10. Osimhen shines as Galatasaray clinch 25th league title

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target for Galatasaray in their 3-0 victory over Kayserispor on Sunday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now