Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 20, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Soludo sacks all Anambra LG Transition Committee Chairmen
Governor Charles Soludo of
Anambra State has ordered the immediate sacking of all the Transition Committee Chairmen in the 21 local government areas of the state.Read more
2. SERAP sues 36 govs, Wike ‘over failure to account for trillions of FAAC allocations’
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against Nigeria’s 36 governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Nyesom Wike “over their failure to account for the spending of trillions of FAAC allocations collected by their states and the FCT since 1999.”Read more
3. Tinubu appoints InfraCorp to lead Nigeria’s green industrial city project
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) as the Lead Arranger and Developer of Evergreen City, Nigeria’s green industrial zone.Read more
4. Nigeria to save $2.5bn yearly with every one million CNG-powered vehicles – Nigerian govt
Nigeria will save about $2.5 billion yearly from every one million vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), the Federal Government has disclosed.Read more
5. Nigerians in South Africa demand probe into killing of compatriot by police
The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), has demanded an immediate probe into the killing of a Nigerian citizen, Prince Muoka Ebuka, who was reportedly killed by the police on Friday, May 17, in Danielskuil, Northern Cape in South Africa.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 18, 2024
6. Atiku, Obi are sore losers forming unholy alliance —Presidency
The Presidency has dismissed the rumoured merger of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and other opposition parties to form a mega force against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general elections.Read more
7. Amid outrage, CBN withdraws circular on cybersecurity levy
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has withdrawn its earlier circular directing banks to implement a controversial 0.5% cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions.Read more
8. Business operations In Nigeria, SSA hampered by import restrictions, FX shortages – IMF
Business operations in Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries have been hampered by import restrictions and foreign exchange shortages, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has disclosed.Read more
9. DSS arrests Osun football coach for attempting to sodomize player
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a football coach working with a male football team in Osogbo, Osun State, simply identified as Adebisi, while attempting to sodomise one of his players, The Punch reported.Read more
10. Man City seal historic fourth straight Premier League title
Manchester City have emerged winners of the English Premier League for the fourth time in a row after beating West Ham on final day.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...