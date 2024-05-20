Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 20, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Soludo sacks all Anambra LG Transition Committee Chairmen

Governor Charles Soludo of

Anambra State has ordered the immediate sacking of all the Transition Committee Chairmen in the 21 local government areas of the state.Read more

2. SERAP sues 36 govs, Wike ‘over failure to account for trillions of FAAC allocations’

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against Nigeria’s 36 governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Nyesom Wike “over their failure to account for the spending of trillions of FAAC allocations collected by their states and the FCT since 1999.”Read more

3. Tinubu appoints InfraCorp to lead Nigeria’s green industrial city project

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) as the Lead Arranger and Developer of Evergreen City, Nigeria’s green industrial zone.Read more

4. Nigeria to save $2.5bn yearly with every one million CNG-powered vehicles – Nigerian govt

Nigeria will save about $2.5 billion yearly from every one million vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), the Federal Government has disclosed.Read more

5. Nigerians in South Africa demand probe into killing of compatriot by police

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), has demanded an immediate probe into the killing of a Nigerian citizen, Prince Muoka Ebuka, who was reportedly killed by the police on Friday, May 17, in Danielskuil, Northern Cape in South Africa.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 18, 2024

6. Atiku, Obi are sore losers forming unholy alliance —Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed the rumoured merger of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and other opposition parties to form a mega force against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general elections.Read more

7. Amid outrage, CBN withdraws circular on cybersecurity levy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has withdrawn its earlier circular directing banks to implement a controversial 0.5% cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions.Read more

8. Business operations In Nigeria, SSA hampered by import restrictions, FX shortages – IMF

Business operations in Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries have been hampered by import restrictions and foreign exchange shortages, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has disclosed.Read more

9. DSS arrests Osun football coach for attempting to sodomize player

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a football coach working with a male football team in Osogbo, Osun State, simply identified as Adebisi, while attempting to sodomise one of his players, The Punch reported.Read more

10. Man City seal historic fourth straight Premier League title

Manchester City have emerged winners of the English Premier League for the fourth time in a row after beating West Ham on final day.Read more

