Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 22, 2023

1. ‘Swear you didn’t steal Kaduna funds,’ El-Rufai challenges ex-governors in state

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday, challenged his predecessors in the state to prove their innocence of corruption.Read more

2. Buhari enjoys huge respect from world leaders – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said on Sunday that President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoyed the respect of world leaders since he assumed office eight years ago.Read more

3. Afe Babalola challenges Tinubu to pursue debt forgiveness for Nigeria

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Afe Babalola, on Sunday, charged the incoming administration of Ahmed Bola Tinubu to pursue debt cancellation with multi-lateral lenders.Read more

4. FG sacks FAAN MD, five others to pave way for Nigeria Air take-off

The Federal Government has sacked the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), Rabiu Yadudu, with five other officials of the agency, The Nation reports.Read more

5. Over 70% of food taken from Nigeria rejected abroad – NAFDAC

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said on Saturday more than 70 percent of food exported from Nigeria was rejected abroad.Read more

6. Investments drop to N33.6bn amidst low trading in Nigeria’s capital market

Investors in the Nigerian stock market traded 3.029 billion shares valued at N33.62 billion in 29,505 deals last week.Read more

7. Consequences if inadequate knowledge in Nigeria’s real estate investment

In Nigeria, investing in real estate has traditionally been seen as a profitable business with great prospective returns.Read more

8. NDLEA intercepts Meth worth N567m at Lagos airport, arrests suspected drug lord

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a large consignment of methamphetamine concealed in powdered custard containers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.Read more

9. Police arrests woman for allegedly trading in AK-47 ammunition in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested a lady over alleged involvement in the sale of AK-47 ammunition in the state.Read more

10. Flying Eagles begin World Cup campaign with win over Dominican Rep

In their opening match in Group D of the U-20 World Cup on Sunday, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles came from a goal down to defeat the Dominican Republic 2-1.Read more

