Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 26

1. Disruption as Jigawa delegates spark chaos at Atiku, Obi, Amaechi coalition meeting

Tensions flared on Sunday when a high-profile coalition meeting involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and ex-Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi was thrown into turmoil by delegates from Jigawa State.Read more

2. SERAP drags CBN to court for failing to disclose payments to LGAs, Rivers councils

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for filing “to disclose the details of any direct payments to the 774 local government councils in Nigeria including the amounts sent to each council.”Read more

3. PDP postpones 99th NEC meeting to allow reconciliation efforts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the postponement of its 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, originally scheduled for May 27, 2025, at its National Secretariat in Abuja.Read more

4. NASS to pass harmonised tax bills on Tuesday after intensive review

The National Assembly has indicated plans to pass the harmonised tax reform bills by Tuesday, following the successful resolution of contentious issues in the proposed legislation.Read more

5. Umahi orders demolition of illegal structures under Lagos bridge amid safety fears

The Minister of Works, David Umahi has ordered the immediate removal and demolition of illegal structures beneath the Iddo Bridge in Lagos, citing urgent safety concerns and the risk of a potential collapse.Read more

6. Solid minerals revenue surged by N32bn in 2 years- Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake has revealed how the revenue for om the ministry surged from N6 billion in 2023 to over N38 billion at the end of 2024.Read more

7. Complete list of documents you need to buy land in Lagos

Buying land in Lagos can be a rewarding move—whether you’re planning to build a home, invest for the future, or start a commercial project.Read more

8. JAMB releases results of rescheduled 2025 UTME exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday released the results of the rescheduled 2025 UTME examination recently conducted in some parts of the country.Read more

9. Ruggedman debunks alleged police arrest, says its ‘fake news’

Veteran Nigerian rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known in music circles as Ruggedman, has denied reports making the rounds that he has been arrested.Read more

10. Chelsea qualify for Champions League as Forest, Villa miss out

Chelsea have sealed their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League after they defeated Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Premier League.Read more

