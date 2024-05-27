Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 27, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu hails Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway as symbol of hope, unity, prosperity

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as a symbol of hope, unity, and prosperity for Nigerians.Read more

2. NRC days train services continue on Kaduna-Abuja route despite derailment

The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Sunday, said normal train services between Kaduna-Rigasa and Idu Abuja would continue inspite of a derailment on Sunday morning.Read more

3. Kano: Supporters of deposed Emir, Ado Bayero protest, demand his reinstatement

Tension continued to build in the ancient city of Kano, as supporters of the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, took to the streets of the five emirates – Bichi, Rano, Karaye, Kano, and Gaya – to protest his removal.Read more

4. Former EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde, dies in Egypt

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Lamorde, has reportedly died while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment in an Egyptian hospital.Read more

5. INEC denies taking money Imo LP governorship candidate, Achonu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied taking money from the candidate of Labour Party in last November governorship election in Imo State, Senator Nathan Achonu.Read more

6. First year anniversary: ‘It is time to publish your assets’, SERAP tells Tinubu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to use the anniversary of his first year in office as an opportunity to demonstrate his oft-expressed commitment to democracy, accountability, and openness in government by immediately publishing his asset declaration form.Read more

7. VFD Group reports N2.62bn profit after tax in Q1 2024

VFD Group Plc., a proprietary investment company in Nigeria, on Saturday announced its Q1 unaudited financial results for the year 2024, reporting ₦2,620 billion profit after tax.Read more

8. Many feared dead, scores trapped as Mosque collapses in Lagos

An unspecified number of worshippers are feared dead after a Mosque collapsed in the Papa Ajao area of Lagos State on Sunday afternoon.Read more

9. Police in Nasarawa arrest armed robbery suspect, recover firearms

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police command have arrested a suspected armed robber who is said to have been disturbing the peace of the residents in the Karu Local Government Area of the state.Read more

10. Enugu Rangers maintain push for NPFL title

Enugu Rangers secured a thumping 3-0 victory over Bayelsa United in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash on Sunday.Read more

