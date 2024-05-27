Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 27, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Tinubu hails Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway as symbol of hope, unity, prosperity
President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as a symbol of hope, unity, and prosperity for Nigerians.Read more
2. NRC days train services continue on Kaduna-Abuja route despite derailment
The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Sunday, said normal train services between Kaduna-Rigasa and Idu Abuja would continue inspite of a derailment on Sunday morning.Read more
3. Kano: Supporters of deposed Emir, Ado Bayero protest, demand his reinstatement
Tension continued to build in the ancient city of Kano, as supporters of the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, took to the streets of the five emirates – Bichi, Rano, Karaye, Kano, and Gaya – to protest his removal.Read more
4. Former EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde, dies in Egypt
A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Lamorde, has reportedly died while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment in an Egyptian hospital.Read more
5. INEC denies taking money Imo LP governorship candidate, Achonu
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied taking money from the candidate of Labour Party in last November governorship election in Imo State, Senator Nathan Achonu.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 25, 2024
6. First year anniversary: ‘It is time to publish your assets’, SERAP tells Tinubu
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to use the anniversary of his first year in office as an opportunity to demonstrate his oft-expressed commitment to democracy, accountability, and openness in government by immediately publishing his asset declaration form.Read more
7. VFD Group reports N2.62bn profit after tax in Q1 2024
VFD Group Plc., a proprietary investment company in Nigeria, on Saturday announced its Q1 unaudited financial results for the year 2024, reporting ₦2,620 billion profit after tax.Read more
8. Many feared dead, scores trapped as Mosque collapses in Lagos
An unspecified number of worshippers are feared dead after a Mosque collapsed in the Papa Ajao area of Lagos State on Sunday afternoon.Read more
9. Police in Nasarawa arrest armed robbery suspect, recover firearms
Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police command have arrested a suspected armed robber who is said to have been disturbing the peace of the residents in the Karu Local Government Area of the state.Read more
10. Enugu Rangers maintain push for NPFL title
Enugu Rangers secured a thumping 3-0 victory over Bayelsa United in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash on Sunday.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...