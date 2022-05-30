Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday May 30th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. In congratulatory message, Tinubu says Atiku will find it tough due to PDP history in Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a presidential aspirant, on Saturday congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his election as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 presidential election. Read more

2. EFCC arrests ex-Zamfara gov, Abdulaziz Yari over alleged role in Accountant-General’s N80bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday arrested the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari. Read more

3. PDP cancels primaries in Ebonyi

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the cancellation of all party primaries in Ebonyi State. Read more

4. Catholic priest suspended for joining politics beats ex-AGF, Senator, others to win Benue APC guber ticket

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, who was suspended by the Benue State diocese of the church for delving into politics when he announced his intention to run for governor of the state, has clinched the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

5. APGA adopts ex-military officer as governorship candidate in Plateau

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Plateau State has adopted a retired military officer, Samuel Abashe, as its governorship candidate in the state. Read more

6. Stock round-up: Airtel among top equities as investors splash N27.2bn on 1.8m shares in 5 days

Investors traded 1.840 billion shares valued at N27.286 billion in 27,273 deals last week. Read more

7. Elon Musk says Starlink to help reduce poverty in Nigeria, others

Billionaire, Elon Musk, has stated that his internet service company, Starlink, will lift people out of penury as the network provider is set to enter Nigeria, the second poverty capital in the world. Read more

8. Police restores normalcy in Abuja estate after Okada riders attack

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have restored normalcy at Global Estate in Galadimawa area of Abuja after an attack by motorcycle riders. Read more

9. Thugs invade APC collation centre in Benue, injure scores

Some thugs stormed the All Progressive Congress (APC) election collation centre in Otukpo, Benue State, and injured scores of people. Read more

10. Moses stars as Spartak beat Dinamo to win first Russian Cup in 19yrs

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses helped his club Spartak Moscow to clinch the Russian Cup as they defeated their city rivals Dinamo Moscow 2-1 in the final on Sunday. Read more

