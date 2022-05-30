News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday May 30th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. In congratulatory message, Tinubu says Atiku will find it tough due to PDP history in Nigeria
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a presidential aspirant, on Saturday congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his election as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 presidential election. Read more
2. EFCC arrests ex-Zamfara gov, Abdulaziz Yari over alleged role in Accountant-General’s N80bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday arrested the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari. Read more
3. PDP cancels primaries in Ebonyi
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the cancellation of all party primaries in Ebonyi State. Read more
4. Catholic priest suspended for joining politics beats ex-AGF, Senator, others to win Benue APC guber ticket
A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, who was suspended by the Benue State diocese of the church for delving into politics when he announced his intention to run for governor of the state, has clinched the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
5. APGA adopts ex-military officer as governorship candidate in Plateau
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Plateau State has adopted a retired military officer, Samuel Abashe, as its governorship candidate in the state. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday May 29th 2022
6. Stock round-up: Airtel among top equities as investors splash N27.2bn on 1.8m shares in 5 days
Investors traded 1.840 billion shares valued at N27.286 billion in 27,273 deals last week. Read more
7. Elon Musk says Starlink to help reduce poverty in Nigeria, others
Billionaire, Elon Musk, has stated that his internet service company, Starlink, will lift people out of penury as the network provider is set to enter Nigeria, the second poverty capital in the world. Read more
8. Police restores normalcy in Abuja estate after Okada riders attack
Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have restored normalcy at Global Estate in Galadimawa area of Abuja after an attack by motorcycle riders. Read more
9. Thugs invade APC collation centre in Benue, injure scores
Some thugs stormed the All Progressive Congress (APC) election collation centre in Otukpo, Benue State, and injured scores of people. Read more
10. Moses stars as Spartak beat Dinamo to win first Russian Cup in 19yrs
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses helped his club Spartak Moscow to clinch the Russian Cup as they defeated their city rivals Dinamo Moscow 2-1 in the final on Sunday. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...