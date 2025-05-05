Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 5

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. INEC debunks reports of date for voter registration resumption

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has debunked widespread reports claiming that it has fixed May 27, 2025, for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise.Read more

2. ‘End use of Cybercrime Act against journalists, release those in custody’, SERAP, NGE tell Tinubu govt, others

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) have urged “the government of President Bola Tinubu to immediately end the use of the draconian Cybercrimes Act to target journalists, activists, critics and other Nigerians peacefully expressing their views online, and release those in custody across the country under the legislation.”Read more

3. Power Crisis: Tinubu to meet GenCos over N4trn debt

Nigeria’s power-generating companies (GenCos) have issued a stark warning, highlighting that the accumulation of over ₦4 trillion in unpaid debts threatens to plunge the nation’s electricity supply into a critical crisis, prompting an emergency intervention by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

4. IPOB disputes proscription legality, cites lack of due process, court ruling

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) is contesting the legality of its proscription by the Federal Government, asserting that the process was flawed and inconsistent with the principles of due process and the rule of law.Read more

5. Catholic Secretariat to verify AI-generated Trump papacy image before official response

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has stated that it will release a formal response to the controversial AI-generated image depicting the former U.S. President dressed as the Pope, but only after a comprehensive verification process to ascertain its authenticity.Read more

6. ‘We didn’t walked out on Remi Tinubu, you only want to blackmail us’, Rivers women reply Wike

A Rivers State women group under the auspices of the Rivers Professional Women League (RPWL), has refuted allegations by former governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that they walked out on First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.Read more

7. ‘The similarity is scary,’ Davido reacts to resemblance of his twin son and late son, Ifeanyi

Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, popularly known in music circles as Davido, has opened up on the striking resemblance between his twin son and his late son, Ifeanyi.Read more

8. DJ CUPPY TO FANS: Be wary, some people give support and expect something in return

Nigerian entertainer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media to warn her fans to be wary of people who give calculated support and expect something in return.Read more

9. NOA declares support for reintegration of repentant B’Haram members into society

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has expressed its support for the efforts of the Federal Government through the Operation Safe Corridor (OSC) of the Nigerian Army in the deradicalisation and reintegration of repentant Boko Haram fighters and reintegrating them into the society.Read more

10. Trump claims credit for “good” economy, blames Biden for “bad” amid mixed signals

Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, has asserted that his policies are responsible for the positive aspects of the current US economy, while attributing any negative trends to his predecessor, Joe Biden, whom he described as having “done a terrible job.”Read more

