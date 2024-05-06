Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 6, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Atiku links Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to Tinubu, Chagoury business relationship

A former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has linked the expedited execution of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to the business relationship between President Bola Tinubu and Gilbert Chagoury, the owner of Hitech Construction.Read more

2. EFCC disowns list of ex- govs under investigation for alleged corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dissociate itself from a report circulating in sections of the media claiming it has released a full list of ex- governors being investigated for alleged corruption.Read more

3. SERAP sues Sani, Wike, others ‘over failure to account for N5.9trn, $4.6bn loans, publish agreements’

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against Nigeria’s governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Nyesom Wike “over their failure to account for N5.9 trillion and $4.6 billion loans obtained by their states and the FCT, and to publish copies of the loan agreements, including details and locations of projects executed with the loans.”Read more

4. ‘There’s nothing unique about Peter Obi’, Omokri lists ten ex-govs better than LP candidate

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has once again, attacked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi following a recent release of names of 170 former Nigerian governors who have pending corruption cases with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

5. AGF Fagbemi pledges FG, states will review sentencing for suicide attempts

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi has said that the Federal Government and the 36 states of the federation review the law imposing sentencing for suicide attempts.Read more

6. Over 100 shanties to be removed under Adeniji Adele Bridge on Monday – Lagos govt

The Lagos State Government, on Monday, said it would remove over 100 shanties at Adeniji Adele under bridge from Monday, May 6, 2024.Read more

7. FCCPC vows to block loan apps harassing customers

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), says it will begin the process of blocking loan apps that harass their customers.Read more

8. FCMB Group’s profit rises 192.6% in Q1 2024

FCMB Group Plc has announced its first-quarter 2024 financial results, with profit before tax rising 192.6% Year-on-Year to N31.3 billion compared to N10.7 billion in the same period in 2023.Read more

9. Amotekun arrests man for N1.5m fraud in Osun

The South-West Security Initiative, codenamed Amotekun Corps in Osun State, on Sunday, said it had arrested one Adegoroye Akinola on the suspicion that he defrauded nine people of the sum of N1.5 million.Read more

10. Nigeria’s 4x400m relay team qualify for 2024 Olympics

The quartet of Chidi Okezie, Dubem Nwachukwu, Dubem Amene and Sikiru Adeyemi have sealed qualification for Nigeria for the men’s 4x400m relay ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.Read more

