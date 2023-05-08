Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 8, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Keyamo tackles PDP for blackmailing judiciary ahead of presidential election tribunal’s hearing

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday night, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of trying to blackmail the judiciary ahead of the hearing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.Read more

2. PDP cautions judiciary against compromise of presidential election petition outcome

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged the judiciary to discharge its constitutional duties in the petitions challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 election.Read more

3. Alleged corruption: Diezani asks court to vacate arrest warrant

The former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to set aside the bench warrant issued against her in July 2020.Read more

4. SERAP sues Nigerian govt for contempt after failure to recover double pay from ex-governors

The Federal Government and Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, have been sued for contempt by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for “failing to recover over N40 billion double pay and life pensions from former governors who are serving as lawmakers and ministers.”Read more

5. Buhari to commission 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery May 22

President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the multi-billion naira Dangote Refinery in Lagos on May 22.Read more

6. PSC approves salary payment for police operatives six months after recruitment

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the payment of salary for the police recruits who passed out of Police Colleges in 2021/2022.Read more

7. Plane crash-lands after tyre bursts into flames in Abuja

A Max Air aircraft carrying an unspecified number of passengers crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday.Read more

8. Gunmen abduct local council chairman, kill police orderly in Taraba

Gunmen on Sunday abducted the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Boyi Manja.Read more

9. Arsenal beat Newcastle to keep title dreams alive

Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in a Premier League clash on Sunday to keep their title dreams alive.Read more

10. Osimhen scores as Napoli win first game after title triumph

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen missed one penalty but scored another to give Napoli a narrow win over Fiorentina in the Serie A on Sunday.Read more

