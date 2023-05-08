Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 8, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you
1. Keyamo tackles PDP for blackmailing judiciary ahead of presidential election tribunal’s hearing
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday night, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of trying to blackmail the judiciary ahead of the hearing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.Read more
2. PDP cautions judiciary against compromise of presidential election petition outcome
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged the judiciary to discharge its constitutional duties in the petitions challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 election.Read more
3. Alleged corruption: Diezani asks court to vacate arrest warrant
The former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to set aside the bench warrant issued against her in July 2020.Read more
4. SERAP sues Nigerian govt for contempt after failure to recover double pay from ex-governors
The Federal Government and Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, have been sued for contempt by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for “failing to recover over N40 billion double pay and life pensions from former governors who are serving as lawmakers and ministers.”Read more
5. Buhari to commission 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery May 22
President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the multi-billion naira Dangote Refinery in Lagos on May 22.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 6, 2023
6. PSC approves salary payment for police operatives six months after recruitment
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the payment of salary for the police recruits who passed out of Police Colleges in 2021/2022.Read more
7. Plane crash-lands after tyre bursts into flames in Abuja
A Max Air aircraft carrying an unspecified number of passengers crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday.Read more
8. Gunmen abduct local council chairman, kill police orderly in Taraba
Gunmen on Sunday abducted the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Boyi Manja.Read more
9. Arsenal beat Newcastle to keep title dreams alive
Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in a Premier League clash on Sunday to keep their title dreams alive.Read more
10. Osimhen scores as Napoli win first game after title triumph
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen missed one penalty but scored another to give Napoli a narrow win over Fiorentina in the Serie A on Sunday.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...