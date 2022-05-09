Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday May 9th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023 isn’t time to vote just anybody as president —Saraki

Former Senate President and a presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bukola Saraki, has harped on the monumental crisis of disunity in Nigeria, stressing that Nigerians must make articulate choices in the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. ‘I was only joking, I did not write amended Electoral Act’ —Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate. Ovie Omo-Agege, has recanted himself on a recent statement credited to him that he wrote the controversial Section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act because of the politics of his state, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

3. INEC brands calls on chairman, Yakubu, to join presidential race as ‘preposterous’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has frowned at calls on its Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to declare his intention to run for president in 2023 general elections. Read more

4. Nigerian airline operators call off planned suspension of flights

Nigerian airline operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have called off their planned suspension of flights which was billed to commence on Monday, 9 May. Read more

5. With new Electoral Act and #EndSARS mobilization strenght, the Nigerian people can win in 2023 -Yesufu

Co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement and a top critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s adminstration, Aisha Yesufu, has reminded Nigerians of their role to install a new country in 2023 general elections. Read more

6. NGX Roundup: Public holidays drag trading down as investors part with N19.60b for stocks

The Nigerian bourse saw less trading activities this week due to the public holidays of Monday and Tuesday, May 2nd and May 3rd, for the celebration of Workers Day and Eid-el-Fitri respectively. Read more

7. Universities to stay shut as ASUU mulls indefinite strike, says govt not serious

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal Government of indifference amid its ongoing industrial action that has kept Universities across the country shut. Read more

8. Explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia, many feared dead

An explosion at an illicit oil refinery in Uzuaku Community, Ukwa West Local Government Area, Abia State, is said to have killed around ten persons. Read more

9. 48 killed, scores injured, houses burnt as bandits lay siege to Zamfara communities

There was bloodbath in three communities of Zamfara State on Saturday when heavily armed bandits struck and killed not less than 48 persons, injured many and set buildings and vehicles ablaze. Read more

10. Flying Eagles beat Ghana to begin WAFU B championship on bright note

Nigeria U-20 men’s football team, the Flying Eagles began their 2022 WAFU Zone B championship on a bright note by defeating Ghana on Sunday. Read more

