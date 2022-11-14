Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 14, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Jega, Baba-Ahmed, endorse Kola Abiola’s presidential candidacy

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, and spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, have endorsed the presidential candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, going into the 2023 presidential election.Read more

2. PDP demands Tinubu’s withdrawal from presidential race over forfeiture of $460,000 to US

The Peoples Democratic Party has demanded the withdrawal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the 2023 presidential race over an alleged forfeiture of $460,000 to the United States government.Read more

3. Bauchi Gov advocates constitutional amendment to assign roles to traditional institutions

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has advocated to the National Assembly to as a matter of necessity, cause amendment to the constitution with a view to assigning specific roles to traditional institutions considering their roles in the socio-economic development of the country.Read more

4. Labour Party tags Shettima a ‘court jester’ over ‘disparaging’ comments on Peter Obi

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party (LPPCO) has blasted the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, over comments against its presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi.Read more

5. APC presidential campaign council accuses PDP, LP of peddling fake news against Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) of peddling fake news against the candidacy of its presidential hopeful, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

6. SERAP threatens to sue Buhari if sponsors of attacks on INEC offices are not arrested

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that everyone involved in attacks on the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across country are arrested and prosecuted.Read more

7. Elon Musk reveals why he rejected FTX Bankman-Fried’s offer in Twitter acquisition deal

Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has criticised the founder of Futures Exchange (FTX) and Alameada Reasearch, Sam Bankman-Fried, amid allegation of misusing customers’ funds and US investigation.Read more

8. We are not recruiting, beware of fraudsters, WAEC warns job seekers

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has warned job seekers to ignore advertisements making the rounds on social media calling for qualified candidates to fill some vacant positions in the establishment.Read more

9. NDLEA arrests wanted Lagos socialite for alleged drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested fleeing Lagos socialite, Alhaji Ademola Kazeem, for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering.Read more

10. Late Garnacho winner helps Man Utd beat Fulham

A last-minute winner by Alejandro Garnacho helped Manchester United secure a 2-1 victory over Fulham in a Premier League clash on Sunday.Read more

