News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday November 21st 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Kwankwanso presents manifesto to Afenifere splinter group, confident of victory in 2023 election
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, has presented his agenda to a splinter group within the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.Read more
2. 2023: Makinde says G5 Govs reviewing situation in PDP
Amid the internal wrangling in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the G5 Governors, including himself, Nyeson Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, are currently reviewing the situation in the party.Read more
3. POVERTY INDEX: SERAP wants Buhari to probe N500bn allegedly spent yearly on social intervention programmes
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), on Sunday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the alleged spending of a sum of N500 billion yearly on social intervention programmes in the country.Read more
4. INEC promises to stop underage voters in 2023
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that no underage persons would be allowed to vote in the 2023 general elections.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday November 12th 2022
5. APGA berates Umahi over campaign ban in schools, markets
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State has berated Governor David Umahi for placing a ban on political campaigns and rallies in schools, markets and parks in the state.Read more
6. FG seeks N2.94trn loan, Nigerians offer N4.1trn in 11 months
Between January and November of 2022, the federal government borrowed a sum of N2.94 trillion from the domestic debt market to finance the 2022 budget deficit.Read more
7. World Bank, Nigerian govt to disburse N1bn performance-based grants to states
In the next few weeks, several state governments will receive N1 billion each from the federal government as the last trench of the performance-based award under the World Bank-funded State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) initiative.Read more
8. Police rescues 5 kidnapped persons in Kebbi
Police operatives in Kebbi have rescued five kidnapped persons in the state.Read more
9. Gunmen abduct Islamic cleric, son in Kwara
Gunmen on Saturday abducted an Islamic cleric and his son in the Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin, Kwara State.Read more
10. Hosts Qatar lose to Ecuador as 2022 World Cup kicks off
Hosts Qatar started their World Cup campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament on Sunday.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...