Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday November 21st 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Kwankwanso presents manifesto to Afenifere splinter group, confident of victory in 2023 election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, has presented his agenda to a splinter group within the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.Read more

2. 2023: Makinde says G5 Govs reviewing situation in PDP

Amid the internal wrangling in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the G5 Governors, including himself, Nyeson Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, are currently reviewing the situation in the party.Read more

3. POVERTY INDEX: SERAP wants Buhari to probe N500bn allegedly spent yearly on social intervention programmes

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), on Sunday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the alleged spending of a sum of N500 billion yearly on social intervention programmes in the country.Read more

4. INEC promises to stop underage voters in 2023

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that no underage persons would be allowed to vote in the 2023 general elections.Read more

5. APGA berates Umahi over campaign ban in schools, markets

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State has berated Governor David Umahi for placing a ban on political campaigns and rallies in schools, markets and parks in the state.Read more

6. FG seeks N2.94trn loan, Nigerians offer N4.1trn in 11 months

Between January and November of 2022, the federal government borrowed a sum of N2.94 trillion from the domestic debt market to finance the 2022 budget deficit.Read more

7. World Bank, Nigerian govt to disburse N1bn performance-based grants to states

In the next few weeks, several state governments will receive N1 billion each from the federal government as the last trench of the performance-based award under the World Bank-funded State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) initiative.Read more

8. Police rescues 5 kidnapped persons in Kebbi

Police operatives in Kebbi have rescued five kidnapped persons in the state.Read more

9. Gunmen abduct Islamic cleric, son in Kwara

Gunmen on Saturday abducted an Islamic cleric and his son in the Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin, Kwara State.Read more

10. Hosts Qatar lose to Ecuador as 2022 World Cup kicks off

Hosts Qatar started their World Cup campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament on Sunday.Read more

