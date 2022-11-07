Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday November 7th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ASUU: Paying lecturers half salaries unlawful, SERAP tells Buhari

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “direct the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Sylva Okolieaboh to immediately reverse the deductions from the salaries of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for October 2022.”Read more

2. 2023: Ambition of ex-Abacha aide, Al-Mustapha, uncertain as court orders INEC to drop AA candidates’ names

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strike the names of all Action Alliance (AA) candidates from the ballot, including the name of the party’s presidential candidate, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd).Read more

3. 2023: Tinubu, Atiku absent at town hall meeting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, were conspicuously absent at Sunday’s presidential town hall series put together by Arise TV in Lagos.Read more

4. 2023: APC, PDP have nothing left to offer Nigerians – Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for throwing the country into turmoil.Read more

5. Kano govt dismisses report listing Ganduje as one of 3 governors under EFCC’s watch for stealing

The Kano State government has dismissed reports that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was among the three governors under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s watch for alleged money laundering.Read more

6. MTN Nigeria’s 81.2m subscribers to experience service downtime Tuesday

MTN Nigeria has announced that its services would be unavailable to subscribers on Tuesday.Read more

7. Nigeria’s economy diversified, but non-oil sectors unproductive – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has disagreed with persons that believe the Nigerian economy was not diversified.Read more

8. NDLEA arrests 2 Pakistani businessmen with cocaine in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two Pakistani businessmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, with 8 kilograms of cocaine.Read more

9. Lagos to impound unpainted commercial vehicles

The Lagos State government has directed the state Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to impound unpainted commercial vehicles across the state effective from Monday.Read more

10. Arsenal beat Chelsea to return top of Premier League

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League.Read more

