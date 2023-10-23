Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, October 22, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Appeal Court sacks Senate Minority Leader, orders fresh election

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Sunday, nullified the victory of the Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon, in the February 25 election in Plateau North- Senatorial District.Read more

2. Falana urges Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo, to review payment of N500m fine to inmates

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, has urged Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to reconsider his proposal to use N500 million to pay the court costs for 4,000 inmates.Read more

3. Kogi govt claims gunmen in ‘military uniform’ attack Yahaya Bello’s convoy enroute Abuja

The Kogi State government on Sunday alleged an assassination attempt on Governor Yahaya Bello by unknown gunmen in Lokoja, the state capital.Read more

4. Supreme Court judges down to 10 as Justice Dattijo retires

Justice Musa Datijo Muhammed will retire from the Supreme Court on Friday.Read more

5. Wike orders demolition of shanties, illegal settlements in Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the demolition of shanties and illegal settlements in the capital city.Read more

6. SERAP urges court, Tinubu to stop lawmakers from buying, receiving 360 SUVs

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to stop the House of Representatives from procuring and taking delivery of N57.6bn 360 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for its members, pending the hearing and determination of the applications for injunction filed by the organization.”Read more

7. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Inflation rate hits 26.72%; Tinubu eyes $1.5bn World Bank loan; Other stories

Nigeria’s inflation rate has increases to 26.72 per cent for September 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).Read more

8. NSCDC arrests 76 for same-sex marriage in Gombe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 76 persons for alleged involvement in a same-sex marriage in Gombe State.Read more

9. NDLEA arrests Spain-based businessman for ingesting 93 pellets of heroin

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday arrested a Spain-based businessman, Sherif Egbo Ally, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for allegedly ingesting 93 pellets of heroin.Read more

10. Russia’s Chimaev hands Usman third consecutive defeat in UFC

Russian Khamzat Chimaev made a significant comeback to the middleweight division as he fought former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.Read more

