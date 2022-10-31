News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday October 31th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Buhari backs Emefiele on redesign of Naira
President Muhammadu Buhari has backed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on the planned redesign of Naira notes.Read more
2. 2023: SERAP asks Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others to publish sources of campaign funding
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to presidential candidates ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, urging them to demonstrate leadership by directing their “campaign councils and political parties to regularly and widely publish the sources of their campaign funding.”Read more
3. 2023: Northern Elders charge Nigerians to question presidential candidates on plans
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Sunday challenged Nigerians to interrogate all the presidential candidates on their plans for the country.Read more
4. ‘You lack the power to stop Ortom, others from 2023 elections,’ Wike dares Ayu
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday berated the Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for threatening to stop any member of the party, particularly in Benue State from taking part in the 2023 general elections.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday October 28th 2022
5. ‘Tinubu’s meeting with Fasoranti diversionary,’ Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares
The Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has dismissed the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with the former leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as immaterial and diversionary.Read more
6. Wema Bank grows earnings by 51% to N95.35bn on loan growth
Wema Bank Plc, has recorded gross earnings of N95.345 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing a growth of 51.17% year-on-year, from N63.077 billion posted during the same time in 2021.Read more
7. Elon Musk to set up content moderating council for Twitter
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, said on Sunday he would create a council to moderate content on the microblogging platform, Twitter.Read more
8. NSCDC uncovers illegal oil depot in Abuja
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered an illegal petroleum products depot in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).Read more
9. NDLEA arrests village head, others with 991,320 opioid pills
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested the head of Gidan Abba village in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Abubakar Ibrahim, and 10 others with 991,320 pills of pharmaceutical opioids.Read more
10. Rashford’s 100th Man Utd goal downs West Ham
Marcus Rashford scored a landmark goal for Manchester United to help the team secure a slim victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...