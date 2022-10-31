Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday October 31th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari backs Emefiele on redesign of Naira

President Muhammadu Buhari has backed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on the planned redesign of Naira notes.Read more

2. 2023: SERAP asks Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others to publish sources of campaign funding

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to presidential candidates ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, urging them to demonstrate leadership by directing their “campaign councils and political parties to regularly and widely publish the sources of their campaign funding.”Read more

3. 2023: Northern Elders charge Nigerians to question presidential candidates on plans

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Sunday challenged Nigerians to interrogate all the presidential candidates on their plans for the country.Read more

4. ‘You lack the power to stop Ortom, others from 2023 elections,’ Wike dares Ayu

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday berated the Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for threatening to stop any member of the party, particularly in Benue State from taking part in the 2023 general elections.Read more

5. ‘Tinubu’s meeting with Fasoranti diversionary,’ Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares

The Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has dismissed the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with the former leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as immaterial and diversionary.Read more

6. Wema Bank grows earnings by 51% to N95.35bn on loan growth

Wema Bank Plc, has recorded gross earnings of N95.345 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing a growth of 51.17% year-on-year, from N63.077 billion posted during the same time in 2021.Read more

7. Elon Musk to set up content moderating council for Twitter

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, said on Sunday he would create a council to moderate content on the microblogging platform, Twitter.Read more

8. NSCDC uncovers illegal oil depot in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered an illegal petroleum products depot in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).Read more

9. NDLEA arrests village head, others with 991,320 opioid pills

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested the head of Gidan Abba village in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Abubakar Ibrahim, and 10 others with 991,320 pills of pharmaceutical opioids.Read more

10. Rashford’s 100th Man Utd goal downs West Ham

Marcus Rashford scored a landmark goal for Manchester United to help the team secure a slim victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more

