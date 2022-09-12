Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday September 12th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku calls Gov Wike’s bluff over calls to sack Ayu, gives reasons

The division within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to deepen as its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, revealed the reasons behind his support of embattled National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. Read more

2. ASUU strike takes new turn as Ngige drags lecturers to court

The prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has taken a legal turn as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has dragged the union to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja. Read More

3. 2023: Kwankwaso denies reports of withdrawal from presidential race

The presidential candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday, refuted rumours that he might abandon the race to support a rival before the 2023 polls. Read More

4. Sheikh Gumi accuses DSS of terrorism following arrest of terrorist negotiator, Mamu

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has broken his silence following the arrest of his spokesman and self-styled terrorists negotiator, Tukur Mamu, by the Directorate of State Services (DSS). Read More

5. OSUN: Anarchy may break out as PDP, APC accuse each other of plans to unleash violence

The Osun State chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of the All Progressive Congress (APC), are at daggers drawn over allegations and counter accusations on plans to unleash violence and launch attacks on members of both political parties. Read More

6. Falana says Buhari breached constitutional provisions in nominating INEC RECs

A senior attorney in Nigeria, Femi Falana has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the nomination of 14 individuals for confirmation as resident electoral commissioners (REC). Read More

7. FLOODING: Bauchi Gov urges Nigerian govt to actualize Kafin Zaki Dam project

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to, as a matter of urgency, resume working on the actualization of the Kafin Zaki dam project in the state for a lasting solution to the serious flooding that is claiming lives and destroying properties annually. Read More

8. Nigerian troops kill bandits who attacked NDA —Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the killing of several notorious bandits responsibe for the attack on Nigeria’s premier military institution, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), last year. Read More

9. ASUU strike leads UNIBEN staff to commit suicide

A staff of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) by the name of Carter Oshodin has committed suicide in Edo State over alleged non-payment of salaries. Read More

10. Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd make good start to CAFCL campaign, Kwara Utd win in CAFCC

Rivers United started their CAF Champions League campaign on a bright note while Nigeria’s other representatives Plateau United were held to draw on Sunday. Read More

