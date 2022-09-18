Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday September 18th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC presidential council drops posers for NLC to answer over its support for Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has told the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC that it has questions to answer after it declared support for candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential election. Read more

2. ADC blasts APC, PDP over insecurity in South-East, boasts of victory in 2023

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the South-East on Saturday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their inability to tackle the rising security challenges in the region. Read more

3. Fresh crisis rocks Gombe Assembly as lawmakers ask speaker to resign over constitution amendment

The Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Luggewero, is currently fighting to retain his seat after a fresh leadership crisis hit the Assembly over a constitutional review exercise. Read more

4. Imo govt, PDP at loggerheads over alleged manipulation of voters’ data

The Imo State Government has accused the PDP branch in the state and Emeka Ihedioha, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, of “sponsoring” Ugochinyere Imo, the spokesperson for the Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) in his attack on Hope Uzodinma, the governor of the state. Read more

5. Kola Abiola confident of victory in 2023 presidential election

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Kola Abiola, declared on Saturday he would win the 2023 presidential election. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday September 17th 2022

6. Katsina govt budgets N1.5bn to tackle insecurity

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Saturday the state government has earmarked N1.5 billion to fight insecurity in the state. Read more

7. India’s Gautam Adani rises to 2nd on world’s rich list, closes gap on Elon Musk

Indian billionaire, Gautam Adani, has become the second richest person in the world two weeks after he climbed to the third spot on Bloomberg Billionaire Index, closing the gap on Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk. Read more

8. Three-storey building collapses in Akwa Ibom

A three-storey building collapsed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday evening. Read more

9. Police arrests Chinese for alleged murder in Kano

Police operatives in Kano State on Friday arrested a Chinese national, Mr. Gheng Chu, for alleged murder of a 22-year-old girl, Miss Ummukulthum Sani, in the state. Read more

10. Son hat-trick helps Spurs thrash Leicester with Ndidi, Iheanacho in action

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester City in their disappointing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Read more

