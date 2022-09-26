Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday September 26th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. $23m Abacha loot: SERAP sues Buhari, Malami for ‘failure to publish copy of deal with U.S’

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over “the failure to publish copy and details of the agreement the Federal Government recently signed with the United States for the repatriation of $23 million stolen by the late dictator Sani Abacha.” Read more

2. Amosun dismisses report of alliance with PDP in Ogun

The former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Sunday dismissed a report of an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Read more

3. 2023: Ohaneze slams PDP for abandoning zoning, urges North to reject Atiku

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Sunday, urged the people of the North to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections. Read more

4. ‘Statistics will not give you victory in 2023,’ Keyamo tells Peter Obi

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday, berated the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his reliance on statistics. Read more

5. Hackers steal N2.36m from Piggyvest customers’ accounts, firm says it can’t help

Seems money saved in Piggyvest by Nigerians are being stolen by fraudsters/hackers, with two customers already alleging they lost over N2.36 million – but the company said nothing can be done about it. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday September 25th 2022

6. Nigerian govt claims repatriated loot sustained economy

Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, has claimed that Nigeria had proven the viability of using recovered looted assets for long-term development. Read more

7. Police rescues kidnapped man, arrests suspect in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun on Saturday rescued a kidnapped person simply identified as Sheu Anafi in the state. Read more

8. Seven burnt to death in Lagos auto crash

At least seven passengers were burnt to death in an auto crash at Iyana Oworo area of Lagos State on Sunday. Read more

9. Nigeria dismisses reports on sale of transmission company

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has dismissed reports on the sale of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Read more

10. Family raises alarm over Halima Abubakar’s deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman (VIDEO)

The family members of Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar, have called out the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, over the thespian’s deteriorating health. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now