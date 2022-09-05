Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday September 5th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Fani-Kayode blasts PDP, demands Atiku’s disqualification from 2023 presidential election

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday, described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party of scammers and carpet-baggers. Read more

2. Machina denies withdrawing from 2023 senatorial race for Lawan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District in the 2023 election, Alhaji Bashir Machina, has denied reports on his withdrawal from the race in favour of Senate President, Ahmed Lawan. Read more

3. Obahiagbon says Peter Obi will not get up to 25% votes in the 2023 polls

A former member of the House of Representatives, Patrick Obahiagbon, has predicted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), would not secure up to 25 percent of votes in the 2023 elections. Read more

4. Gov Mohammed warns Bauchi PDP against taking sides in Atiku, Wike feud

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has warned PDP stakeholders in the state to steer clear of the political feud between the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. Read more

5. Southern Kaduna pastors hold ‘holy congress’ to screen 2023 guber candidates

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), has said they would organize a congress to examine the different candidates before taking a decision on who to support for the forthcoming 2023 general elections. Read more

6. Ex-INEC Chief, Jega, advocates increased participation of youth, women for hitch-free 2023 elections

Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former INEC chairman and the head of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), has pleaded with young people and women to promote peace in order to achieve peaceful general elections in 2023. Read more

7. Nigerian govt, Binance hold talks on proposed digital city

The Federal Government and cryptocurrency platform, Binance Holdings Limited, are currently holding talks on the establishment of a digital economic zone that will help entrepreneurs fast-track blockchain technology. Read more

8. Lagos govt orders arrest of collapsed seven-storey building developer, others

The Lagos State government on Sunday ordered the arrest of the developer and other persons handling the collapsed seven-storey building in the Victoria Island area of the state. Read more

9. Gunmen abduct scores of travellers in Ondo

Gunmen on Saturday abducted scores of travellers along the Benin-Owo Expressway in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. Read more

10. Rashford scores twice as Man Utd end Arsenal’s perfect start

England forward, Marcus Rashford scored a brace to help Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more

