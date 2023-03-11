Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday 11th March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC chairman warns PDP on smear campaign, charges party to prove fraud allegations in court

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against maligning his character in the media.Read more

2. S’Court sacks ex-Gov Shekarau as senator-elect

The Supreme Court, on Friday, confirmed Senator Rufa’i Hanga as the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate for the 2023 general election after sacking Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.Read more

3. Gombe PDP demands arrest of APC coordinator over threat of violence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe on Friday demanded the arrest of one Alhaji Jamilu Ishaku Gwamna for allegedly threatening to kill people who vote against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bolari West of Gombe local government area of the state.Read more

4. BAUCHI 2023: APC, PDP trade words over alleged plot to assassinate opposition guber candidate, Abubakar

A new twist has been added to the political tension between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which is in opposition in Bauchi state and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is in power in the state.Read more

5. ‘Igbos should be reasonable, responsible, and stop playing ethnic card in Lagos’ —Adamu Garba

One time presidential aspirant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has accused Igbos living in Lagos of being “irresponsible and unreasonable” following a spate of attacks perceived to be targeted at traders and people of the South-East region.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, 9th March 2023

6. Conoil, Honeywell, others record losses, as stock market cap nosedives

Investment in the Nigerian bourse lost N14.61 billion or depreciated by -0.04 per cent on Friday, as the stock market capitalisation fell to N30.39 trillion, from N30.40 trillion.Read more

7. Nigeria makes N21trn from crude oil sales

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria made N21 trillion from the sale of crude oil in 2022.Read more

8. 40ft container crushes SUV jeep as LASEMA confirms 4 other accidents in Lagos

A 40-foot container fell from a truck and crushed an SUV jeep at the Ago-Palace Way, Lagos, on Friday.Read more

9. Police arrests man over three-year-old girl’s death in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested one Semiu Adegesin over the death of a three-year-old girl simply identified as Esther Samuel in the state.Read more

10. EPL Player of the Month: Rashford equals Salah record

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United has been named the Premier League Player of the Month three times this season, tying Mohamed Salah of Liverpool for the most of such honors.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now