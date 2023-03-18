Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday 18th March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court orders INEC to paste, transmit Saturday’s poll results electronically

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to electronically transmit Saturday’s governorship and houses of assembly election results in accordance with its regulations and guidelines.Read more

2. Obi dismisses rumours on planned #ENDINEC protest, blames ‘opposition’

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, dismissed claims on the planned protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its alleged poor handling of last month’s presidential and parliamentary elections.Read more

3. Buhari signs 16 Constitution Amendment Bills into Law.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed 16 Bills on Constitution Amendment into Law paving the way among other for State Houses of Assembly and state Judiciaries to now have constitutionally guaranteed financial independence.Read more

4. Guber candidates of opposition parties storm Rivers Police HQ, accuse Gov Wike of intimidation

Opposition candidates in the upcoming gubernatorial election from some political parties stormed the Rivers State Police headquarters on Friday to protest what they claimed was intimidation by Governor Nyesom Wike ahead of the election on Saturday.Read more

5. NJC suspends Taraba CJ from office, urges Gov Ishaku to sack him

The National Judicial Council, (NJC), has sacked the Chief Judge of Taraba State, Justice F. B. Andetur, and mandated him to vacate his office with immediate effect.Read more

6. NGX: Access Corp, Sterling Bank among top losers as trading ends in stalemate

Trading in the Nigerian stock market ended in a stalemate on Friday, with the bourse retaining the same investment value of N29.915 trillion at the close of the day’s trading.Read more

7. MTN Nigeria proposes new dividend plan for shareholders

Mobile telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, has proposed a new dividend plan to its shareholders.Read more

8. MC Oluomo denies threatening voters ahead of Lagos guber poll, police probes claim

The Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, has denied threatening the Igbo ahead of Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.Read more

9. Gunmen abduct YPP deputy governorship candidate, 3 others in Cross River

Gunmen on Thursday evening abducted the Young Progressives Party (YPP) deputy governorship candidate in Cross River State, Mr. Agbor Onyi.Read more

10. Man City to battle Bayern in UCL quarter-finals as Chelsea face Madrid

Premier League champions Manchester City will be playing against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.Read more

