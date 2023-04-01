Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday 1st of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC governors call for immediate arrest of interim govt sponsors

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on the Directorate of State Services (DSS), to immediately arrest and prosecute advocates of an interim government the secret police claimed it had identified.Read more

2. Why Tinubu wants Channels TV sanctioned

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has petitioned the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to sanction Channels Television for allegedly breaching the Nigerian Broadcasting Code (NBC) during an interview with the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed.Read more

3. Apologise for suspending me or face lawsuit, Fayose gives PDP 72-hr ultimatum

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has threatened to take his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to court, if it fails to apologise for suspending him within 72 hours.Read more

4. INTERIM GOVT: Guard your utterances, Kalu cautions Nigerians

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that it is unlawful, and unconstitutional to discuss interim government, or call for the military to take over power.Read more

5. Kaduna Gov’ship: PDP urges INEC to make authentic BVAS results public

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its silence to respond to a petition filed by the party.Read more

6. N98.52bn lost in stock market cap, Caverton, United Capital among losers

The Nigerian stock market reported a –0.33 per cent decline in equity capitalisation on Friday, resulting in N98.52 billion loss.Read more

7. First bank reacts, as Nigerian govt sues lender for alleged forgery

First Bank has denied allegation of forgery filed against the company by the Federal Government after one of its managers allegedly colluded to dispose a school proprietor of his property.Read more

8. N50m bribe: Appeal Court jails Chinese nationals six years

The Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal on Friday, convicted and sentenced two Chinese nationals, Mr. Meng Wei Kun and Mr. Xu Kuai, to six years imprisonment on two of a three count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and attempted bribery to the tune of N50 million brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

9. ASUU in Taraba University embarks on indefinite strike over poor funding

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University Chapter, has embarked on an indefinite strike over alleged non-implementation of its demands.Read more

10. Barca ‘in contact’ with Messi on possible return

Spanish La Liga club Barcelona are in contact with Lionel Messi about returning to the club, says vice-president Rafael Yuste.Read more

