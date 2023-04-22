Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, 22nd of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. $2.4 Oil Scam: Reps again fix Thursday for Malami’s appearance

The House of Representatives adhoc Committee investigating alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil in 2015, on Thursday asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to appear before it next Thursday with responses required.Read more

2. Onanuga, Marwa, Kyari, others named in Tinubu’s 13-man Presidential Inauguration C’ttee

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has announced a 13-man presidential inauguration committee to engage the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in order to plan for his inauguration on May 29.Read more

3. Buhari expresses happiness about future of democracy, begs Nigerians for forgiveness

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed happiness about the future of democracy in Nigeria.Read more

4. Lawan rues National Assembly’s failure to pass gender bills

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday expressed unhappiness over the failure of the 9th National Assembly to pass the gender bills.Read more

5. He’s an aberration! Okoye condemns Adamawa REC, says he’ll be prosecuted

Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman of Voter Education Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC}, has described the action of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari as an aberration and an isolated case.Read more

6. Tony Elumelu makes N638.8m as Otedola acquires stake in Transcorp

The chairman of Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, Tony Elumelu, became N638.88 million richer this week following the billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola’s investment in the company.Read more

7. Wema Bank posts N132.30bn revenue for 2022, shareholders to pocket N3.85bn

Wema Bank generated N132.30 billion in revenue between January to December 2022, surpassing the N93.63 billion recorded during the same period in 2021.Read more

8. Police confirms killing of operatives, couple in Imo

The Imo State police on Friday confirmed the killing of five operatives and a couple by gunmen in the state.Read more

9. Fire guts six shops in Kwara market

Fire has gutted six shops in the popular Oja-Tuntun Market in Ilorin, Kwara State.Read more

10. Flying Eagles to face Brazil, others at U-20 World Cup

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in the group D of the U-20 FIFA World Cup alongside Italy, Brazil, and Dominican Republic.Read more

