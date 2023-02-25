Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday 25th February 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC suspends senatorial election in Enugu East, after assassination of Labour Party candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday announced the suspension of the Enugu East senatorial election.Read more

2. Benue senators shun Ortom’s directive on presidential candidate to support

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election on February 25, all senators representing the three senatorial districts of Benue State have dissociated themselves from a directive by Governor Samuel Ortom.Read more

3. Appeal Court dismisses Nwajiuba’s suit against Tinubu

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed an appeal filed by a former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, challenging the nomination of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in Saturday’s election.Read more

4. British Consul meets IPOB leader, Kanu in DSS custody

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the incarcerated leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the British Consul, Heather Wilkie, on Thursday, met with the Biafran agitator in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).Read more

5. Ondo Labour Party demands postponement of election over missing logo on ballot papers

The Labour Party in Ondo State has decried the omission of the party’s logo on the ballot papers for Saturday’s National Assembly elections in the state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 23, 2023

6. High demand for stocks propels Nigeria’s capital market to N164.9bn gain

Investors in the Nigerian capital market went home with N164.9 billion following the 0.55 percent growth in equity capitalization on the eve of the country’s presidential election.Read more

7. Nigerians continue to pay more for refilling cooking gas

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday the average retail price for refilling cylinders of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) known as cooking gas further increased in January.Read more

8. Police arrests party agents over alleged plot to hack INEC’s portal in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested 15 party agents for allegedly plotting to hack into the presidential and National Assembly election results portal in the state.Read more

9. ICPC arrests man allegedly carrying N2m to politician in Bauchi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed the arrest of one Hassan Ahmad for alleged possession of N2 million cash in Bauchi State.Read more

10. Arsenal, Man Utd discover next round foes in Europa League

Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United have discovered their opponents for the round of 16 of the Europa League.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now