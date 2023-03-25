Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, 25th March, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Appeal Court reinstates Adeleke as Osun Gov
Ademola Adeleke has been reinstated as the governor of Osun state by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.Read more
2. Tinubu avoiding service of petition, Obi, Atiku allege
Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have alleged that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is deliberately avoiding the service of petitions they filed to nullify his election.Read more
3. APC candidate rejects Plateau governorship election results
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, has rejected the results of the state governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more
4. ADAMAWA: Gov Fintiri opens up over inconclusive guber poll
The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate and incumbent governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has claimed that the state’s resident electoral commissioner is to blame for the problems surrounding the state’s gubernatorial election.Read more
5. Appeal Court grants Obi’s request to serve petition on Tinubu via other means
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted an ex-parte application by the second runner up in the last presidential election, Peter Obi, seeking leave to serve his election petition on Tinubu and the Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima, through substituted means.Read more
6. NGX: Market cap crashes below 1% amidst sell-off in International Breweries, Transcorpl
Sell-off in International Breweries, Transcorp, and others pulled down the equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market by –0.05 percent at the close of trading on Friday.Read more
7. NNPC set to post over N674bn profit, far behind Saudi Aramco’s $161.1 billion
The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Garba-Deen Mohammad, has said the oil firm expects to surpass its 2021 net profit in the financial period of 2022.Read more
8. Gunmen abduct farmer, motorcyclist in Edo
Gunmen on Friday abducted a farmer and a commercial motorcyclist along the Ugbokuli-Ekiadolor Road in Ovia Northeast Local government area of Edo State.Read more
9. Nigerian extradited to US over payment scam
The Federal Government has extradited one Florence Enwerim Onyegbu to the United States following her alleged violation of a law bordering on payment of illegal remuneration in a health care matter.Read more
10. Super Eagles beaten by Guinea-Bissau in Abuja
The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a 1-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in a matchday three of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Abuja on Friday evening.Read more
