Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday 4th March 2023

1. Court directs INEC to grant Obi, Atiku access to inspect election materials

Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has obtained permission from the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday to view all of the sensitive materials used by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to conduct the presidential election on February 25.Read more

2. Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, 4 others withdraw suit challenging Tinubu’s victory

Six state governments controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn the suit challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in last weekend’s election.Read more

3. El-Rufai alleges Emefiele introduced naira redesign to help PDP win elections

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday alleged the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, came up with the naira redesign policy to help the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) win the country’s general elections.Read more

4. Melaye charges INEC to safeguard records amidst election dispute

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, on Friday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to protect records of the presidential election held last Saturday.Read more

5. Ex-accountant in HoS office, Tahir, jailed 21 years for money laundering

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a former accountant in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Garba Abdullahi Tahir, to 21 years imprisonment for stealing N26.1 million meant for pensioners.Read more

6. Oando, Unity Bank among losers, as stock market reports sluggish growth

Nigerian bourse saw the market capitalisation appreciates by 0.01 per cent to close at N30.33 trillion on Friday, slightly above Thursday’s N30.32 trillion.Read more

7. CBN to raise N1.13tn for Nigerian govt through Treasury Bills in Q2

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced its plans to raise N1.13 trillion through treasury bills in the second quarter of 2023.Read more

8. Group demands Benue local council chief’s arrest over electoral violence

A social-cultural group, Concerned Ado Citizens (CAC), has demanded the impeachment of James Oche, the Chairman of the Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.Read more

9. Amnesty International urges Adamawa, Zamfara to lift ban on NGOs

Amnesty International on Friday urged Zamfara and Adamawa States to lift the ban placed on non-governmental organisations(NGOs) in the states.Read more

10. Eguavoen, Babangida laud Flying Eagles for clinching World Cup ticket

Former Nigeria internationals, Austin Eguavoen and Tijani Babangida have congratulated the Flying Eagles for clinching a FIFA U-20 World Cup ticket.Read more

