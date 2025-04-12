Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, April 12

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. AGF Fagbemi warns Nigerians against giving political meaning to every judicial matter

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has warned Nigerians against attaching political interpretations to every judicial matters out of their own perception.Read more

2. ’Kanu’s prophecies on Fulani incursion in Nigeria has come to pass’ —IPOB

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says the prophecies of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on the infiltration and incursions of Fulani herdsmen into Nigerian communities have come to pass.Read more

3. Suspended UNICAL Dean closes case in alleged sexual harassment trial

The suspended Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Cyril Ndifon, on Friday closed his defence in his trial for alleged sexual harassment at the Federal High Court, Abuja.Read more

4. Lagos seals 13 markets over dirty environment

The Lagos State government has sealed 13 markets and commercial facilities in Ketu and other parts of the state over an unhygienic environment.Read more

5. Sen Natasha responds to Akpabio’s petition over assassination allegation

The suspended senator representing Kogi Central sensational district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has responded to a petition filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio following her earlier allegations that he (Akpabio) along with Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, had hatched a plan to assassinate her during her constituency visit on April 1.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 11

6. Labour Party Reps caucus blames Abure for mass defections from party

The Chairman of the Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives, Afam Ogene, on Friday blamed mass defections of lawmakers from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the former chairman, Julius Abure’s leadership failure.Read more

7. Nigeria sets up committee to assess impact of US tariffs

The Federal Government has set up a sub-committee to evaluate the potential economic impact of the recent tariff measures announced by the United States government.Read more

8. Troops arrest 49 suspected oil thieves, destroy 22 illegal refineries in Niger Delta

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have arrested 49 suspected oil thieves and destroyed 22 illegal refining sites in the last week.Read more

9. ‘Criticism is always deemed a big crime in Nigeria,’ Eedris reacts as NBC bans new song ‘Tell Your Papa

Former Remedies band member Eedris has taken to social media to react to the move by the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to ban his new song titled ‘Tell Your Papa.Read more

10. Kaspersky report reveals African businesses suffered 14% increase in spyware attacks in 2024

A report by Russian multinational cybersecurity company Kaspersky has revealed that African businesses suffered a 14% increase in spyware attacks in the year 2024.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now