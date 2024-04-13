Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, April 13, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Court grants Emefiele N50m bail

The Lagos State Special Offences Court on Friday granted the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, bail in the sun of of N50 million.Read more

2. CBN staff tells court how he collected $3m cash for Emefiele

A staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Monday Osazuwa, on Friday, told the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, how the apex bank’s former governor, Godwin Emefiele, directed him to collect $3 million cash in tranches.Read more

3. ‘I am a man’, Bobrisky confesses in court

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known in social circles as Bobrisky, caused a mild drama in court when he confessed to being a man.Read more

4. NLC denies allegations of Ajaero’s affiliation with APC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has firmly refuted claims suggesting that Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the United Labour Congress (ULC), is collaborating with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

5. WIKE: Fubara tackles Rivers LG chairmen, says ‘you’ve dug your own pit’

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday went on the offensive against local government chairmen in the state, declaring that they are digging their own pits if they continue to disrespect him.Read more

6. Court fixes April 19 for hearing of Shaibu’s suit challenging impeachment

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday fixed April 19 for the hearing of a suit filed by the impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, against the State House of Assembly and others.Read more

7. Nigeria loses position as Africa’s biggest oil producer as production drops to 1.23m bpd in March, says OPEC

Nigeria’s daily crude oil production maintains steady decline in 2024 as it dropped to 1.23 million barrels per day in March 2024 costing the country its position as the number one producer in Africa, latest data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has shown.Read more

8. Goldman Sachs optimistic naira value will continue to grow if policymakers stay on track

Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s leading global financial institutions, has predicted that Nigeria’s domestic currency, the naira, could extend gains that have already made it the best-performing currency in the world this month if policymakers stay on track.Read more

9. WHO confirms Nigeria takes lead in new meningitis vaccine rollout

Nigeria has become the first country in the world to roll out a new meningitis vaccine (Men5CV).Read more

10. Falling container kills woman in Lagos

A falling 40-feet container killed a woman inside her car along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.Read more

