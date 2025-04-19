Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, April 19

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Atiku-led coalition against Tinubu a waste of time – Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on Friday dismissed the coalition of opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general election as a waste of time.Read more

2. Tinubu promises better, more prosperous Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Friday promised a better and more prosperous country for Nigerians.Read more

3. I wanted Fubara removed, but Tinubu saved his job – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Friday that President Bola Tinubu saved the job of the Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara.Read more

4. Okpebholo threatens kidnappers with death penalty in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, warned on Friday that kidnappers caught in the state would face the death penalty.Read more

5. Police dismisses report on arrest of Boko Haram suspects in Lagos

The Lagos State police command has dismissed a report on the arrest of Boko Haram suspects in the state.Read more

6. 390 repentant B’Haram insurgents graduate from de-radicalisation program in Gombe

At least 390 repentant Boko Haram insurgents have graduated from the Federal Government’s De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration programme in Gombe State, after which they will be reintegrated into the society.Read more

7. IMF recommends tight monetary policy to lower Nigeria’s inflation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday called for a tight monetary policy to firmly lower Nigeria’s inflation.Read more

8. Paris Club refund: Consultant files contempt charge against CBN

A consulting firm, Melrose General Services Limited, has filed a contempt charge against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the Paris Club refund at the Federal High Court, Abuja.Read more

9. Fire razes six shops in Kano market

Fire in the early hours of Friday destroyed six shops at Kurmi (Yan’ Jagal) Market in Kano State.Read more

10. Flying Eagles beat Abuja club in warmup game for AFCON

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have started wrapping up preparations for their partipation at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a win in a warmup game.Read more

