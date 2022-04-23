Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday April 23rd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari seeks help of monarchs towards tackling insecurity

No responsive administration, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, can overlook the role of religious and traditional rulers in combating insecurity in the country. Read more

2. 2023: North elders endorse Saraki, Gov Mohammed for presidency

Northern elders on Friday endorsed the duo of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as the consensus presidential candidates for the region. Read more

3. Imo APC slams PDP for accusing Gov Uzodinma over security challenges in state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State chapter has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for accusing Governor Hope Uzodinma over the recurring attacks on critical public infrastructure. Read more

4. Court sacks Dogara amid confusion over provisions of constitution on cross-carpeting by politicians

Justice D.U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday sacked the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

5. ‘You had opportunity to reform Nigeria’s security in 8 years but failed,’ Presidency replies Obasanjo on state police

The Presidency on Friday took a swipe at former President Olusegun Obasanjo over comments credited to him on the Federal Government’s handling of the country’s security challenges. Read more

6. Shareholders make N127.1bn as Nigeria’s capital market posts 13-year high performance

The Nigerian capital market continued to post strong growth, posting a 13-year high performance at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

7. 2023: INEC directs parties to submit membership register before primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday directed all registered political parties in the country to submit copies of their membership register to the commission at least 30 days before their primaries. Read more

8. CRISIS: NURTW sets up caretaker committee to coordinate Lagos affairs

The leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has set up a nine-man caretaker committee to manage its affairs in Lagos State. Read more

9. Police declares twelve people wanted over killings in Anambra

The Nigeria Police has declared twelve people wanted in connection with killings in Isu-Aniocha local government of Anambra State. Read more

10. Pogba ‘unlikely’ to play for Man Utd again this season

Manchester United star, Paul Pogba might not be playing for the club again this season, according to interim manager, Ralf Rangnick. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now