Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday April 23rd 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Buhari seeks help of monarchs towards tackling insecurity
No responsive administration, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, can overlook the role of religious and traditional rulers in combating insecurity in the country. Read more
2. 2023: North elders endorse Saraki, Gov Mohammed for presidency
Northern elders on Friday endorsed the duo of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as the consensus presidential candidates for the region. Read more
3. Imo APC slams PDP for accusing Gov Uzodinma over security challenges in state
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State chapter has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for accusing Governor Hope Uzodinma over the recurring attacks on critical public infrastructure. Read more
4. Court sacks Dogara amid confusion over provisions of constitution on cross-carpeting by politicians
Justice D.U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday sacked the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
5. ‘You had opportunity to reform Nigeria’s security in 8 years but failed,’ Presidency replies Obasanjo on state police
The Presidency on Friday took a swipe at former President Olusegun Obasanjo over comments credited to him on the Federal Government’s handling of the country’s security challenges. Read more
6. Shareholders make N127.1bn as Nigeria’s capital market posts 13-year high performance
The Nigerian capital market continued to post strong growth, posting a 13-year high performance at the close of trading on Friday. Read more
7. 2023: INEC directs parties to submit membership register before primaries
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday directed all registered political parties in the country to submit copies of their membership register to the commission at least 30 days before their primaries. Read more
8. CRISIS: NURTW sets up caretaker committee to coordinate Lagos affairs
The leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has set up a nine-man caretaker committee to manage its affairs in Lagos State. Read more
9. Police declares twelve people wanted over killings in Anambra
The Nigeria Police has declared twelve people wanted in connection with killings in Isu-Aniocha local government of Anambra State. Read more
10. Pogba ‘unlikely’ to play for Man Utd again this season
Manchester United star, Paul Pogba might not be playing for the club again this season, according to interim manager, Ralf Rangnick. Read more
