Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, April 26

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Peter Obi points fingers for Nigeria’s worsening poverty situation

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has once again sounded the alarm on Nigeria’s deepening poverty crisis, attributing it to a persistent failure of political leadership.Read more

2. Nigerian govt justifies N10bn solar grid installation for Aso Rock N47bn annual power bills

The Federal Government has defended its decision to install a ₦10 billion solar power grid at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, citing a ballooning annual electricity bill of ₦47 billion as unsustainable for the seat of power.Read more

3. Bode George declares PDP will return stronger despite Okowa’s defection, other challenges

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Friday expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger from its current challenges after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.Read more

4. EFCC declares four persons wanted over frauds linked to CBEX

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared four persons wanted for alleged involvement in the activities of trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).Read more

5. Abducted Kaduna Catholic priest regains freedom

The abducted priest in charge of the Saint Gerald’s Qausi Catholic Parish in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Rev. Fr. Ibrahim Amos, has regained his freedom.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 25

6. PDP chieftain, Aeroland, calls Atiku messiah Nigeria needs to address challenges

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Segun Adewale, on Friday described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is the Messiah Nigeria needs to tackle the economic and other challenges.Read more

7. IMF asks Nigeria to broaden tax revenue base

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday urged Nigeria to broaden its tax revenue base to strengthen its fiscal policy.Read more

8. World Bank projects rising poverty in Nigeria by 2027, warns of deepening economic fragility

The World Bank has delivered a sobering outlook for Nigeria’s economic future, projecting a 3.6 percentage point increase in poverty by 2027, in its latest Africa’s Pulse report released during the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, D.C.Read more

9. Brothers docked for alleged land grabbing in Oyo

Police on Friday arraigned two brothers, Mohammed Oseni and Yunusa Oseni, at the Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for alleged land grabbing.Read more

10. FBI arrest 22 Nigerians linked to s3xtortion schemes after some victims committed suicide

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested 22 Nigerian nationals in connection with sextortion schemes which led to many of the victims, among them American teenagers, committing suicide.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now