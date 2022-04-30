Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday April 30th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: PDP disqualifies two presidential aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday disqualified two aspirants from the 2023 presidential race. Read more

2. Buhari denies ordering Senate to remove Section 84(12) from Electoral Act

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, denied ordering the Senate to remove the contentious Section 84 (12) from the amended Electoral Act 2022. Read more

3. 14 LGA chairmen in Zamfara seek to join suit challenging Matawalle’s defection to APC

The chairmen of 14 local government areas in Zamfara State on Friday urged the Federal High Court, Abuja, to join them in a suit challenging the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle and others to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

4. IPOB charges Gov Uzodinma to return 500 Biafra youths allegedly taken to Abuja, killed

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday charged Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, to facilitate the return of 500 youths who were purportedly arrested in the state and transferred to Abuja. Read more

5. NLC to commence three-day warning strike in solidarity with ASUU, others

In solidarity with affiliate unions in universities and Nigerian students, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to go on a three-day nationwide warning strike. Read more

6. NGX: Market cap hits N26.76tr as demands for Honeywell, others’ shares rise

The value of assets in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.64 percent on Friday as demands for shares of companies listed in the bourse increased after a growth projection by industry experts. Read more

7. TotalEnergies joins Shell, others, looks to exit Nigeria’s onshore oilfields

TotalEnergies has joined the list of international oil corporations wanting to exit Nigeria’s troubled onshore oil fields, a decision that will further impact Nigeria’s dwindling oil revenue. Read more

8. UN chief to visit Nigeria, two others in West Africa

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, will begin a Ramadan solidarity visit to Nigeria, Senegal, and Niger, beginning on Saturday. Read more

9. Ogun CJ frees 31 prison inmates

The Ogun State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, on Friday granted amnesty to 31 inmates in five Correctional Centres across the state as part of ongoing efforts to decongest the facilities. Read more

10. Super Falcons to battle S’Africa, Botswana, Burundi in 2022 AWCON group stage

Nigeria senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons have discovered their group stage foes ahead of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON). Read more

