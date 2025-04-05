Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, April 5

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. ‘Victory for rule of law,’ Ex-finance minister, Nenadi Usmani, hails Supreme Court ruling on Abure

The Chairman of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee, Nenadi Usman, has hailed the Supreme Court judgment sacking the party’s National Chairman, Mr. Julius Abure.Read more

2. S’Court overturns Court of Appeal ruling which affirmed Abure as LP national chairman

The Supreme Court has nullified the Court of Appeal’s judgment that recognized Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), marking a significant shift in the ongoing legal battle over the party’s leadership.Read more

3. YPP debunks claim on collapse of structure for APGA in Anambra

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) on Friday dismissed a claim by the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on the collapse of its structures to support the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 8 governorship election in the state.Read more

4. Atiku debunks claims on resignation from PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday debunked claims on his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

5. Akpabio distances self from planned solidarity rally in Akwa Ibom, warns of ulterior motives

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has disowned a proposed solidarity rally being organized in his name in his hometown in Akwa Ibom State, describing it as unauthorized and potentially dangerous.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 4

6. Ibas finalises Rivers 2025 budget proposal amid questions of legislative oversight

As Rivers State awaits clarity on its political and legislative structure, Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd.) has revealed that a new 2025 budget is in the works—one designed to prioritise healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation.Read more

7. NGX: Equities market ends week with N8.38bn loss

The Nigerian equities market closed the week with a loss of N8 billion for investors at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

8. South Korea’s court upholds President Yoon’s impeachment

South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been removed from office after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment on Friday.Read more

9. Trump introduces $5M ‘Gold Card’ residency program for wealthy investors

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a new $5 million “gold card” residency permit aimed at attracting affluent investors and entrepreneurs to the United States.Read more

10. Driver, one other die as police rescues 14 abducted bus passengers in Benue

Police operatives in Benue State on Thursday rescued 14 passengers abducted by criminals in the Otukpo area of the state.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now