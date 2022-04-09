Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday April 9th, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court dismisses 8 out 15 terrorism charges filed against IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, dismissed eight of the 15 terrorism and charges filed against leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Read more

2. PDP to appeal court verdict on Gov Ayade’s defection

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State on Friday announced that it will appeal the Abuja High Court’s decision in favour of Governor Ben Ayade yesterday. Read more

3. National Assembly appeals judgment on Electoral Act

The National Assembly has decided to appeal the judgment of a Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, which mandated the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to delete Section 84(12) from the Electoral Act. Read more

4. Another blackout as Nigeria’s power grid collapses for third time under one month

The Nigerian power grid collapsed again on Friday, throwing several states in the country into total blackout. Read more

5. GTBank, Access Bank, UBA, Stanbic IBTC fined N1.36bn for forex violations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sanctioned Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Stanbic IBTC for foreign exchange infractions. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday April 8th, 2022

6. Ardova, Meyer lead Nigeria’s stock market rally as shareholders make N47.41bn

Stockholders’ total investment in the Nigerian capital market was up 0.18 percent on Friday as the bourse rebounded from previous losses. Read more

7. Buhari approves retirement age of 65 or 40 years in service for teachers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022 and three other bills recently passed by the National Assembly. Read more

8. EU blacklists Putin’s daughters, 200 others over Ukraine invasion

The European Union on Friday blacklisted the two daughters of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Read more

9. Bandits reportedly kill three, abduct several others in Niger communities

Bandits reportedly killed three people during an attack on two communities in Niger State Thursday evening. Read more

10. 2023 AFCON qualifiers to begin June as CAF announces date for draw

The qualifying series for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to kick off in June, 2022, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now