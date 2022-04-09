Connect with us

News

Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday April 9th, 2022

Published

2 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court dismisses 8 out 15 terrorism charges filed against IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, dismissed eight of the 15 terrorism and charges filed against leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Read more

2. PDP to appeal court verdict on Gov Ayade’s defection

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State on Friday announced that it will appeal the Abuja High Court’s decision in favour of Governor Ben Ayade yesterday. Read more

3. National Assembly appeals judgment on Electoral Act

The National Assembly has decided to appeal the judgment of a Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, which mandated the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to delete Section 84(12) from the Electoral Act. Read more

4. Another blackout as Nigeria’s power grid collapses for third time under one month

The Nigerian power grid collapsed again on Friday, throwing several states in the country into total blackout. Read more

5. GTBank, Access Bank, UBA, Stanbic IBTC fined N1.36bn for forex violations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sanctioned Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Stanbic IBTC for foreign exchange infractions. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday April 8th, 2022

6. Ardova, Meyer lead Nigeria’s stock market rally as shareholders make N47.41bn

Stockholders’ total investment in the Nigerian capital market was up 0.18 percent on Friday as the bourse rebounded from previous losses. Read more

7. Buhari approves retirement age of 65 or 40 years in service for teachers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022 and three other bills recently passed by the National Assembly. Read more

8. EU blacklists Putin’s daughters, 200 others over Ukraine invasion

The European Union on Friday blacklisted the two daughters of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Read more

9. Bandits reportedly kill three, abduct several others in Niger communities

Bandits reportedly killed three people during an attack on two communities in Niger State Thursday evening. Read more

10. 2023 AFCON qualifiers to begin June as CAF announces date for draw

The qualifying series for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to kick off in June, 2022, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eighteen − 4 =

Investigations

Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...