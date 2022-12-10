Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 10, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Supreme Court confirms Umahi as APC senatorial candidate in Ebonyi South

The Supreme Court on Friday confirmed the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ebonyi south senatorial district.Read more

2. Court affirms Dakum as Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Plateau

Justice Dorcas Agishi of the Federal High Court, Jos, on Friday affirmed the candidacy of Dr Patrick Dakum as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Plateau State.Read more

3. Peter Obi to speak at Chatham House ahead of 2023 elections

The Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi has been invited by Chatham House, a major policy institute and think-tank forum, to speak about his ideas for Nigerians in advance of the February 25, 2023, presidential elections.Read more

4. Igbo elders tell South-East residents to ignore Simon Ekpa’s sit-at-home order

Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, under the leadership of former Anambra governor, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has urged South-East residents to disregard the five-day sit-at-home declared by Finland-based Simon Ekpa.Read more

5. We are not under pressure to rig 2023 election, military says CDS misquoted

The Military High Command has stated that the media misrepresented General Lucky Irabor’s remark in order to give it a “sinister interpretation.”Read more

6. NGX: Investors in BUA Cement, Prestige, others make N280bn as market cap rises by 1.6%

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N280billion at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

7. House of Reps calls for arrest of chief accountants in CBN, NNPC, others

The House of Representatives has requested the sanction of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, and other ministries, departments, and agencies for failing to submit their audited accounts.Read more

8. Buhari orders security agencies to rescue abducted Anambra babies

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday directed security agencies to rescue five newborn babies abducted by criminals in Anambra State.Read more

9. NSCDC arrests six Naira traders in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested six persons who specialised in the illicit trading of Naira notes for profit in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.Read more

10. World Cup: Messi helps Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to set up Croatia semifinal

Lionel Messi scores a goal and assisted another and went on to help Argentina defeat Netherlands on penalties in a thrilling 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal contest on Friday night.Read more

