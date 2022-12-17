Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 17, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Fani-Kayode mocks Atiku over promise to hand over presidency to S’East

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Friday, attacked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his plans to bequeath presidency to the South-East.Read more

2. Adesina reveals why Buhari didn’t approve Fayose’s impeachment as Ekiti governor

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has disclosed why the President declined approving the impeachment of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, when he had the opportunity.Read more

3. Osun Assembly summons finance agencies, others over debt profile

Osun State House of Assembly on Friday summoned appropriate government agencies to update the lawmakers on the state debt profile.Read more

4. CBN’s cash withdrawal policy’ll frustrate business in north –ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has described the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cash withdrawal limits policy as unrealistic.Read more

5. Peter Obi condemns murder of LP candidate in Imo

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the murder of Christopher Eleghu, the party’s House of Assembly candidate for Onuimo constituency in Imo State.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 11, 2022

6. Over 60 million Nigerians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 —NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has disclosed that over 60 million Nigerians had received full COVID-19 vaccination.Read more

7. Keyamo says he’s doing Nigerians a favour by being in Buhari’s govt, instead of ‘screaming as an activist’

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, says he is doing Nigerians great favours by being in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government instead of wasting his time “screaming as an activist” on behalf of the masses.Read more

8. Stock market closes with N45.35bn gain, as rush for UPDC, PZ shares raises market cap

The bulls maintained their grip on the Nigerian stock market on Friday, as demands for stocks like UPDC, PZ and others pushed the market capitalisation up by 0.16 per cent.Read more

9. Popular cross dresser James Brown speaks on battling depression

Crossdresser James Brown has suffered a massive loss, which has left him emotionally downcast.Read more

10. Morocco to host Club World Cup in February

Morocco will host the next Club World Cup in February, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Friday while the planned expanded version of the competition is now set to start in 2025.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now