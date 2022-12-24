Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 24, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Peter Obi meets Jonathan in Bayelsa

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.Read more

2. ‘No matter how Nigerians protest, I will remove fuel subsidy if elected’ —Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has vowed to do away with fuel subsidy if he is elected president in 2023 not minding how much Nigerians kick against it.Read more

3. 2023: APC chieftain, Adamu Garba, asks Obi to step down for Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Friday urged the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to step down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election.Read more

4. Court dismisses ex-minister Nwajiuba’s suit to replace Tinubu as APC presidential candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, dismissed a suit filed by former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, which sought to nullify the nomination of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

5. APC rejects Osun govt’s claim on N2.9bn vehicles with Oyetola, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed a claim by the state government that former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, and members of his team went away with vehicles worth N2.9 billion in November.Read more

6. NGX: UPDC REIT, Geregu lead trading as investors make N112.5bn

The market capitalization rose by 0.4 percent at the close of business on Friday.Read more

7. Nigeria lost $144.1bn in 4years over CBN exchange rate policies —World Bank

The World Bank has once again criticized the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) exchange rate management style which has divided opinions among economists and public policy analysts.Read more

8. Police arrests fake medical doctor in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo have arrested one Olalekan Rabiu for allegedly presenting himself as a medical doctor in the state.Read more

9. Passenger dies in Lagos boat mishap

A 32-year-old passenger died in a boat mishap in the Badagry area of Lagos State on Thursday night.Read more

10. Flying Eagles to battle Egypt, Mozambique, Senegal in AFCON group

For the 2023 CAF U-20 Cup of Nations, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles were placed in a group alongside the hosts Egypt, Mozambique, and Senegal.Read more

