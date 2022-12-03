Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 3, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Dogara, Northern religious leaders endorse Atiku for 2023 election

The Forum of Christian and Muslim Political Leaders from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday adopted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the consensus candidate for the 2023 general elections.Read more

2. Wike, Ortom challenge Buhari to mention governors stealing local councils’ allocations

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom, on Friday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to mention names of governors allegedly stealing allocations meant for the local councils in their states.Read more

3. Northern coalition calls for resignation of CJN over G5 comment

A northern coalition group made up of 52 socio-cultural and political groups under the aegies of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, to resign from office following his recent comment where he allegedly supported the G5 Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

4. Presidency lists nine states that recieved 13% derivation refunds

The Presidency has published a list of nine oil-producing states in the country that received a total of N625.43 billion on 13 percent oil derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds from the federation account between 2021 and 2022.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday November 21st 2022

5. Aminu Adamu: SERAP demands compensation for student detained on Aisha Buhari’s order

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded compensation for Aminu Adamu, the student detained for trolling the First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Twitter.Read more

6. CBN rules out extension of deadline for phase-out of old Naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ruled out the extension of the deadline for the withdrawal of old Naira notes from circulation.Read more

7. Nigeria records N272trn e-transaction in 9 months

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System has revealed that Nigerians’ total value of electronic transactions in nine months (January to September) of 2022 stood at N272 trillion.Read more

8. Gunmen set ablaze Imo INEC office in fresh attack

Gunmen on Thursday set ablaze the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Orlu local government area of Imo State.Read more

9. Zamfara committee arrests 70-year-old man for defiling teenager

The Zamfara State Anti-Thuggery Committee has arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in the state.Read more

10. Cameroon beat Brazil but crash out of World Cup

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon defeated Brazil 1-0 in their final group game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now