Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 31, 2022

1. Wike reacts to reports on G5 meeting with Tinubu, accuses Atiku of holding talks with APC governors in Dubai

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday reacted to reports on the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the United Kingdom.Read more

2. 2023: Fani-Kayode predicts G5 support for Tinubu

In light of predications that the five disgruntled governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — Nyeson Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde — might eventually adopt Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 election, Femi Fani-Kayode has said Atiku Abubakar will be shocked.Read more

3. Senate unaware of N22tn loans Nigerian govt took from CBN – Ndume

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, said on Friday evening that the Senate was not aware of the N22 trillion Ways and Means Loans offered to the Federal Government by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

4. APC scared CBN withdrawal policy will affect its bullion van politics —Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala

Daniel Bwala, spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempts to circumvent the withdrawal limit policy recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

5. Nigerian govt makes U-turn, rules out salary review

The Federal Government on Friday clarified the proposed review of salaries for both civil servants in the country.Read more

6. NGX: Gains in Caverton, Airtel, others push up market cap to N27.9tr

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N518.01 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.8 percent at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

7. Airtel outperforms MTN Nigeria in battle for investors, amid N5.53tn gain

As the curtain is drawn down on 2022, analysis of Airtel Africa and MTN Nigeria’s outing in the stock market showed investors patronising the telco stocks were more interested in the former in the last 12 months.Read more

8. Police arrests brothers for alleged abduction of woman, son in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested two brothers for the alleged abduction of a woman and her nine-year-old son in the state.Read more

9. Sanwo-Olu frees 104 inmates in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of 104 inmates from various correctional facilities in the state.Read more

10. Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr until 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr following his exit from Premier League club Manchester United.Read more

