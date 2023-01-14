Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday January 14th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Where is Emefiele? CBN releases first meetings schedule for 2023

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the meeting schedule for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for 2023, with the first meeting scheduled for January 23rd.Read more

2. Obi, Kwankwaso to speak at Chatham House on economy, others

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have been scheduled to speak on diverse issues relating to Nigeria’s forthcoming election at Chatham House in London.Read more

3. 2023: Utomi reiterates Obi’s claims about fuel subsidy being ‘an organized crime’

Renowned political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi has weighed into the debate about the consequences of the removal of fuel subsidies ahead of the 2023 elections.Read more

4. Supreme Court disqualifies PDP from Imo West senatorial election

The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the primary election that Jones Onyerere as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Imo West in February 25 election.Read more

5. Justice Ministry, Police Commission, others rank low on ICPC integrity scorecard

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Friday, published its integrity scorecard for 2022 across all Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.Read more

6. Investors gain N252.5bn as Nigeria’s capital market closes high

The Nigerian capital market closed on a high note on Friday with the equity capitalization rising by 0.89 per cent at the close of the day’s business.Read more

7. NNPC discovers oil in Nasarawa, to drill first well in March

The Group Chief Executive of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Limited, Melee Kyari, said on Friday the company has discovered oil in Nasarawa State.Read more

8. Civil servant jailed seven years for taking N11m bribe in Niger

A former Deputy Director in the Niger State Ministry of Land Transportation, Umar Farouk, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the State High Court in Minna for bribery.Read more

9. Two more victims of Edo train station attack regain freedom, 11 still in captivity

Two more victims of last weekend’s attack on a train station in Edo State have regained their freedom.Read more

10. Osimhen nets double, bags assist as Napoli end Juventus unbeaten run

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored a brace and made an assist to help Napoli seal a 5-1 victory over Juventus in a Serie A clash on Friday night.Read more

