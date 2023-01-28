Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, January 28, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tinubu, APC governors meet Buhari after remark on new Naira notes
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday night met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina.Read more
2. Tribunal annuls Adeleke’s election, declares Oyetola Osun governor
The Election Petition Tribunal on Friday annulled the result of the July 16, 2022 Osun governorship election which had brought in Senator Ademola Adeleke as governor of Osun State.Read more
3. PDP rejects tribunal’s ruling on Osun governorship election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday night rejected the ruling of the Osun State election petition tribunal which nullified the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.Read more
4. Lagos guber campaigns turn violent, shots fired as APC, PDP thugs clash (VIDEOS)
Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly clashed in the Aguda area of Surulere, Lagos, on Friday.Read more
5. IPOB raises fresh alarm on Kanu’s health
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) alleged on Friday that the Federal Government has concluded plans to kill its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in custody.Read more
6. Osun ruling an early sign of APC’s victory in 2023 elections — Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated former governor Adegboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the state’s election petitions tribunal.Read more
7. Reps seek to redress possible disenfranchisement of students during 2023 polls
With the possibility that millions of students might be disenfranchised due to tertiary academic activities during the 2023 elections, the House of Representatives has waded in to seek a solution to the situation.Read more
8. Access Holdings, International Breweries, others lose N51.7bn to investors’ apathy
The Nigerian capital market slumped in equity valuation by 0.18 percent at the close of trading on Friday.Read more
9. Passenger train derails in Abuja
An Abuja-Kaduna passenger train derailed in the Kubwa area of the nation’s capital on Friday.Read more
10. Man City overcome Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round
Manchester City have advanced in the English FA Cup after defeating Arsenal 1-0 in a difficult fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Friday night.Read more
