Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, January 7, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tit for tat, as Atiku, Ayu jettison Gov Makinde’s campaign kickoff

The ongoing feud within the Peoples Democratic Party was further deepened on Thursday, as the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, were absent at the commencement of the campaign of Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor.Read more

2. Court orders arrest of PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom

Mr. Emmanuel Inyama of the Wuse Chief Magistrate Court, Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, for alleged cheating.Read more

3. APC PCC clears doubt on Buhari’s support for Tinubu, says President to join campaign

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has cleared skepticism concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s support for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu.Read more

4. Appeal Court reinstates Edeoga as Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday reinstated Chijioke Edeoga as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu State.Read more

5. Few weeks to elections, DSS clarifies alleged prosecution of INEC Chairman

Fresh facts have emerged in the purported court case between the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from losses as NPF, Eterna, others gain N192.7bn

The Nigerian capital market recovered from Thursday’s losses with a 0.69 percent in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

7. NNPC addresses crude oil export allegations, breaching Buhari’s order

Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has denied claims that it exported $1 billion crude oil without records in four years.Read more

8. 27,753 new voter’s cards collected in Borno – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno State said on Friday only 27,753 new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been collected in the state.Read more

9. Man abducts father, collects N2.5m ransom

Police operatives in Kwara have arrested a man identified as Issa Naigheti for allegedly kidnapping his father and collecting N2.5 million in the state.Read more

10. Iwobi injured as Man Utd beat Everton to advance in FA Cup

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi picked up an injury during Everton’s FA Cup third round clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.Read more

