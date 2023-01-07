Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, January 7, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tit for tat, as Atiku, Ayu jettison Gov Makinde’s campaign kickoff
The ongoing feud within the Peoples Democratic Party was further deepened on Thursday, as the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, were absent at the commencement of the campaign of Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor.Read more
2. Court orders arrest of PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom
Mr. Emmanuel Inyama of the Wuse Chief Magistrate Court, Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, for alleged cheating.Read more
3. APC PCC clears doubt on Buhari’s support for Tinubu, says President to join campaign
The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has cleared skepticism concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s support for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu.Read more
4. Appeal Court reinstates Edeoga as Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday reinstated Chijioke Edeoga as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu State.Read more
5. Few weeks to elections, DSS clarifies alleged prosecution of INEC Chairman
Fresh facts have emerged in the purported court case between the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, January 4, 2023
6. Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from losses as NPF, Eterna, others gain N192.7bn
The Nigerian capital market recovered from Thursday’s losses with a 0.69 percent in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Friday.Read more
7. NNPC addresses crude oil export allegations, breaching Buhari’s order
Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has denied claims that it exported $1 billion crude oil without records in four years.Read more
8. 27,753 new voter’s cards collected in Borno – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno State said on Friday only 27,753 new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been collected in the state.Read more
9. Man abducts father, collects N2.5m ransom
Police operatives in Kwara have arrested a man identified as Issa Naigheti for allegedly kidnapping his father and collecting N2.5 million in the state.Read more
10. Iwobi injured as Man Utd beat Everton to advance in FA Cup
Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi picked up an injury during Everton’s FA Cup third round clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...