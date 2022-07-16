Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday July 16th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. PDP wants court to disqualify Tinubu, Obi’s running mates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in an effort to prevent the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi from choosing Kashim Shettima and Datti Baba-Ahmed as their running mates. Read more

2. Report on DSS opposition to APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket false – Presidency

The presidency on Friday dismissed a report that the Department of State Service (DSS) advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) against adopting a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

3. INEC extends voter registration till July 31

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for Continuous Voter Registration to July 31. Read more

4. IPOB warns British envoy against visiting S’East, says her security not guaranteed

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, against any planned visit to the South-East as her security cannot be guaranteed. Read more

5. Deregistered AD declares support for Gov Oyetola ahead of Osun guber poll

The Alliance for Democracy (AD), has declared its support for Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola in the Saturday gubernatorial election in the state. Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market gains N470bn as Wema Bank, Airtel lead recovery

The Nigerian capital market halted its losses following the increase in the market share by 1.70 percent on Friday. Read more

7. Nigeria’s Inflation rate rises to 18.6% for June

The National Bureau if Statistics on Friday revealed that the nation’s headline inflation rate increased to 18.60 per cent in June, up from 17.71 per cent in the previous month. Read more

8. Three suspected armed robbers arrested in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara have arrested three suspected armed robbers in the state. Read more

9. Suspected bandits abduct two Catholic priests in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday evening abducted two Catholic priests in Kaduna State. Read more

10. Man Utd sign free agent Eriksen on three-year contract

English Premier League club Manchester United have secured the services of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on free transfer. Read more

