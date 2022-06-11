Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday June 11th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Gov Wike goes after Amaechi, files criminal charges against former minister

The Rivers State government, led by Nyesome Wike has filed criminal charges against the immediate former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. Read more

2. APC primary, running mate possibly top agenda as Tinubu, Yahaya Bello meet in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, are currently locked in a closed-door meeting in Abuja. Read more

3. Umahi snatches senatorial ticket from brother, after losing presidential bid

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has clinched the rescheduled All Progressives Congress’ (APC) senatorial primary election for Ebonyi South after losing the presidential ticket of the party to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Read more

4. Gov Abiodun visits Tinubu, promises support in 2023 election

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Abuja, and promised to work for the party’s success in the 2023 election. Read more

5. INEC releases more machines for voters’ registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released more machines to ease the ongoing voter’s registration exercise. Read more

6. NGX: Investors pocket N16.51bn despite losses in MRS, Oando

The Nigerian stock market rebounded slightly on Friday, appreciating by 0.05 percent to close trading with N28.68 trillion. Read more

7. Passenger traffic for African airlines rises by 116.2% —IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday said African airlines recorded a 116.2 per cent increase in passenger traffic in April 2022 compared to the same period in March 2021. Read more

8. Court sentences killers of Afenifere Chieftain, Fasoranti’s, daughter to death by hanging

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced three out of four suspected killers of the 58-year-old daughter of the national leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Mrs Funke Olakunrin to death by hanging. Read more

9. EFCC declares couple wanted for alleged N2bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday declared a couple, Miebi Baraza Onyinmiebi and Beatrice Bribena, wanted for alleged N2 billion fraud. Read more

10. Mauritius 2022: Amusan leads women’s 4x100m relay team to win gold, men’s team crash

Team Nigeria bagged yet another gold medal on Friday at the ongoing African Athletics Championships in Mauritius as Sprint hurdler, Tobiloba Amusan led the women’s 4x100m relay quartet to victory. Read more

