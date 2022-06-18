Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 18th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: APC chieftain confirms choice of Katsina politician, Kabiru Masari, as Tinubu’s running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has picked a politician from Katsina State, Kabiru Masari, as his running mate for the 2023 election. Read more

2. Winner of APC senatorial ticket in Yobe North, Machina, protests removal of name for Lawan in INEC list

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State, Bashir Sherrif Machina has condemned the removal of his name on the list submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the party. Read more

3. Obi picks Doyin Okupe as running mate to beat INEC deadline

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday chose a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe as his running mate in the 2023 election. Read more

4. INEC queries staff for demanding money during voter’s registration in Benue

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has queried two of its staff for allegedly demanding payment from the people in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Benue State.

5. Crisis in Kogi Assembly as 17 lawmakers impeach deputy speaker, majority leader, two others

A major crisis hit the Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday following the impeachment of four principal officers and suspension of three others for alleged gross misconduct. Read more

6. Investors lose N341.2bn as Nigeria’s capital market crashes by 1.20%

The Nigerian stock market extended its downward trend with a loss of N341.26 billion at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

7. Manufacturing sector leads as VAT rises to N588.59bn in three months

Nigerian and foreign companies have remitted a total of N588.59 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) in the first three months of this year. Read more

8. Nigeria confirms 36 cases of monkeypox in 15 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 36 new cases of monkeypox in 15 states across the country. Read more

9. Bandits reportedly kill four in Gov Mohammed’s LGA in Bauchi

Armed bandits reportedly killed four people during an attack on Tudun Wadan, Aikaleri local government area of Bauchi State on Thursday. Read more

10. Mane set to join Bayern from Liverpool in deal worth up to €41m

Senegal forward, Sadio Mane is set to join Bundesliga side Bayern Munich after his club Liverpool have agreed terms with the Germans. Read more

