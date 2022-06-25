Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 25th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Supreme Court rules on Section 84(12)

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday delivered judgement on the controversial section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022, that mandates political appointees to resign their position before their parties’ primaries. Read more

2. 2023: Alliance on the card as Kwankwaso, Fayose meet Wike in Port Harcourt

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt on Friday. Read more

3. Northern Elders accuse Nigerian govt of keeping mum over Ekweremadu ‘organ harvesting’ incident

The Northern Elders Forum has criticized the silence by the Nigerian governement over the recent case of organ harvesting associated with the former President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. Read more

4. INEC to publish final list of presidential, National Assembly candidates September 22

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will publish the final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates for the 2023 general elections on September 22. Read more

5. IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of detaining Igbos in northern military facility

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had accused the Federal Government of “unlawfully detaining Igbo youths, fathers and mothers in various military facilities in the North, especially in Wawa military barracks, Kainji, Niger State.” Read more

6. NGX: Champion Breweries, John Holt among top gainers as investors make N46.8bn

The Nigerian capital market maintained its bullish run on Friday with the equity capitalization rising by 0.16 percent at the close of the day’s trading. Read more

7. Price of beverages, sweetened drinks to go up, as Nigerian govt implements N10/litre sugar tax

The Federal Government has revealed that it has started the implementation of a N10 per litre sugar tax on carbonated sugar drinks and beverages which it said would help combat Non-communicable Diseases. Read more

8. NDLEA prosecutes 23 drug offenders in Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has prosecuted 23 drug offenders in Oyo State. Read more

9. Suspected herdsmen kill two, kidnap 20 in Abuja community

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Wednesday killed two people and abducted 20 others at a farming community of Rafin Daji in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. Read more

10. FG to host Golden Eaglets in Abuja as team win WAFU B championship

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare will host the WAFU B U17 champions, the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria to a grand reception in Abuja next week. Read more

