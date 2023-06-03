Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 3, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. EFCC quizzes ex-women affairs minister, Pauline Tallen, for alleged diversion of N2bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday quizzed the former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, for alleged misappropriation of N2 billion.Read more

2. Court ratifies Ayu’s removal as PDP National Chairman

The suspension of Senator Iyorchia Ayu from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and his eventual removal as the party’s national chairman have been upheld by a High Court in Makurdi, Benue State.Read more

3. Ondo SDP decries secrecy surrounding Akeredolu’s health

The Ondo State chapter of the The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has raised concerns over the secrecy surrounding the health conditions of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.Read more

4. Lukman dares Adamu, Omisore to expel him for exposing wrongdoings in APC

The Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, on Friday, dared the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to expel him for making public the wrongdoings in the party.Read more

5. Lagos health workers suspend strike for 4 weeks

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has suspended its indefinite strike in Lagos for four weeks.Read more

6. NLC declares nationwide strike over fuel subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congess (NLC) has declared a nationwide strike from next Wednesday, over the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

7. First Bank profit after tax drops by N14.90bn in 2022, up in Q1 2023

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings recorded a 9.8% drop in net profit at the end of 2022, despite growing its total earnings and Net Interest Income during the period.Read more

8. Nigeria’s capital market records sluggish growth as investors trade N6.11bn shares

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market increased by 0.02 percent at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

9. Nigerian football league gets new name, logo

The Nigerian top-flight now has a new name and logo, which were revealed by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) on Friday.Read more

10. Saudi club Al-Hilal announce Ighalo departure

Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal have announced that former Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo will leave the club.Read more

