Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday June 4th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 10 APC presidential aspirants disqualified, Odigie-Oyegun says

Chairman of the Presidential Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said on Friday that ten presidential aspirants of the party were on Monday disqualified. Read more

2. Court fixes hearing on Abba Kyari’s extradition case for August 29

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari will know his fate on August 29, on an extradition suit that has been filed against him in court. Read more

3. Tinubu is the only aspirant that can defeat Atiku – Ex-Gov Shettima

The former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, said on Friday only the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the capacity among the party’s aspirants to defeat the Peoples Democratic (PDP) Flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in next year’s presidential election. Read more

4. 2023: Peter Obi should be lobbied to return to PDP as running mate to Atiku —Onyeagocha

A former Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha has called on stakeholders, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to lobby Peter Obi back to the party to stand as a running mate to Atiku Abubakar. Read more

5. 2023: MASSOB slams PDP for abandoning South-East

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Friday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as insensitive for neglecting the South-East in the choice of its 2023 presidential candidate. Read more

6. Investors make N49.8bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from bearish run

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N49.8 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.17 percent at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

7. CBN directs banks to request indemnity for transfers above N1m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked Nigerian banks to collect indemnities from their customers for highly secured online funds transfers amounting to N1million for individual customers and N10 million for corporate customers. Read more

8. Troops, volunteer guards kill 5 bandits in Benue

A combined team of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Community Volunteer Guards has killed five suspected bandits in Benue State. Read more

9. EFCC arrests 39 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 39 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State. Read more

10. Balogun departs Rangers after two seasons

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun will be leaving Scottish League side, Rangers following the expiration of his contract. Read more

