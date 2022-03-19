Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday March 19, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigerian govt to effect court’s order on section of Electoral Act – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Friday the Federal Government would act on the judgment which ordered the removal of the contentious section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act. Read More

2. Buhari returns from UK medical trip

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned from London after a routine medical check-up. Read More

3. Court backs Buhari, says political appointees can contest primaries without resigning

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday gave an order that makes it possible for political appointees to seek elective offices in the country without resigning their position before the primaries of their political parties. Read More

4. ‘Use your experience to tackle Nigeria’s challenges,’ Ortom charges Anambra governor, Soludo

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Friday urged the new Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, to use his wealth of experience to tackle the country’s challenges. Read More

5. NGX: MRS among top losers as investors drop N38.02bn in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N38.02 billion following the slump in equity capitalization by 0.14 percent on Friday. Read More

6. Why I slapped ex-Anambra first lady at Soludo’s inauguration – Bianca Ojukwu

Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, on Friday explained why she slapped Ebelechukwu, the wife of former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, during the inauguration of the state’s new governor, Charles Soludo, in Awka. Read More

7. Dead BRT passenger, Bamise’s family rejects police invitation for autopsy

The family of the late fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola, on Friday explained why the date given by the police for the conduct of autopsy on the deceased was rejected. Read More

8. Boko Haram attacks Borno town, abducts doctor

Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday attacked Gubio town in Borno State and abducted the Principal Medical Officer in the area, Dr. Geidam Bulama. Read More

9. Nigeria bans two Immigration officials from airports for alleged extortion

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has banned two officials of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) from operating in any of the nation’s airports for alleged extortion. Read More

10. Chelsea to battle Real Madrid in Champions League quarterfinals

Defending champions Chelsea have been drawn against 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Read More

