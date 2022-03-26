Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday March 26, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Soludo moves to end sit-at-home order in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has directed all markets in the state to stop observing the sit-at-home order currently in place in the South-East. Read More

2. ‘PDP is never an alternative in 2023,’ Fashola tells Nigerians

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Friday warned Nigerians against returning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power in 2023. Read More

3. PDP challenges APC national convention in court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read More

4. 2023: Dele Momodu picks PDP nomination form, warns Nigerians on ‘political moneybags’

The Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, on Friday picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination form in Abuja. Read More

5. Investors pocket N2.1bn as Nigeria’s stock market exits bearish zone

Investors at the Nigerian stock market went home with N2.12 billion following the rise in equity capitalisation by 0.002 percent on Friday. Read More

6. Nigeria’s VAT revenue rose to N563.72bn in Q4 2021 – NBS

Revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) in Nigeria increased to N563.72 billion in the last quarter of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed. Read More

7. INSECURITY: CAN warns against suspension of peace talks in Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday warned stakeholders in Kaduna against suspending peace talks aimed at addressing the state security challenges. Read More

8. US blacklists six Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram

The United States has blacklisted six Nigerians for supporting the Boko Haram sect. Read More

9. Socialite jailed two years for sharing petrol as souvenir in Lagos

The Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Oshodi on Friday sentenced a socialite, Ms. Chidinma Ogbulu, to two years in prison for distributing petrol as a souvenir during a party in the state. Read More

10. Nigeria, Ghana to settle W’Cup qualification feud in Abuja after stalemate in Kumasi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria played a goalless draw with the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup play-off on Friday night. Read More

